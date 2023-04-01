“I was in the toilet, and I felt sick” – Jack Grealish makes huge revelation after match-winning display against Liverpool 

While Jack Grealish was the star of the show in Manchester City's 4-1 home win against Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday (April 1), the former Aston Villa star said that he was sick before the game.

Grealish scored and provided an assist during the rousing win in a spectacular performance. The winger has now scored four goals in 37 games across competitions this season.

However, in a stunning revelation, he said after the game (via Mirror):

“I was in the toilet, and I felt sick all morning, but I was buzzing in the end. I love football, and I love playing, I love training, and when it’s going well and stuff like this, there’s nothing better."

He added:

“I’m back to my normal self now, back to full fitness, I’m feeling confident, and scoring today and getting the assist is perfect.”

Manager Pep Guardiola also showered praise on Jack Grealish for his display against Liverpool. The Manchester City boss reiterated his belief on the player, saying(via Manchester Evening News):

"All season, I’ve been really, really pleased with Jack. Aston Villa fans knew him really well. Nothing changes, but it’s to believe I am part of that, he believes completely (now), the way he behaves when he wasn’t playing at the beginning was exceptional. Today, he was amazing. I liked the standing ovation; he deserved it; all season, he was playing well."

Jack Grealish opens up on Premier League title race after Liverpool win

With the win against Liverpool, Manchester City closed the gape on league leaders Arsenal to five points. The Gunners, though, will restore their eight-point lead by beating Leeds United later in the day.

Speaking about the Premier League title race, Grealish said after the win at the Etihad:

“Obviously, you know they’re a great team; it’s in their hands at the moment, so we’re just gonna keep doing everything we can to try and chase them. We have just got to keep winning games. I need to love you and leave you, need to go and get changed and see how many days off we’ve got!”

City have 64 points from 28 games and will return to action on April 8 to take on Southampton in an away clash.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes