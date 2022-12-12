“I told him about Casemiro” – Modric reveals he helped Livakovic with penalty but admits Brazil star was ‘too good’ during FIFA World Cup QF

Croatia star Luka Modric has revealed that he helped goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic guess the right way for Casemiro's penalty during their win over Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Vatreni reached the semi-finals of the competition for the second time in a row after defeating the Selecao, one of the tournament favorites, 4-2 on penalties.

Neymar seemed to have won the game for Tite's side with a crucial breakthrough for Brazil in the added minutes of the first period of extra-time. However, Bruno Petkovic canceled it out in the 117th minute, forcing the game to settle in a penalty shootout.

Rodrygo missed the first kick for Brazil, giving Croatia an advantage. The Balkan nation converted all four of their spot-kicks before Marquinhos fired his attempt against the bar, sending the Selecao crashing out.

Modric has now revealed that he told Livakovic where his Real Madrid teammate Casemiro was going to shoot, although the goalkeeper couldn't keep it out despite diving the right way.

The 37-year-old said (via Madrid Xtra):

"If I helped Livakovic with Rodrygo's penalty? No, but I told him about Casemiro (laughs). I know where he would have shot his penalty. Livakovic went in the right direction but Case is too good."

Interestingly, Livakovic saved Rodrygo's penalty by jumping to his right. It was the fourth time he'd kept out an attempt from 12 yards at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, having saved three of Japan's in the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Luka Modric, and Mislav Orsic all converted for Croatia, who reached consecutive FIFA World Cup semi-finals for the first time as an independent nation.

Croatia take on Argentina for a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Croatia's dream of reaching another final is just one game away but standing in their way are the mighty Argentinians, who beat the Netherlands in a penalty shootout too.

Lionel Messi and Co. have looked relentless since their 2-1 opening game loss to Saudi Arabia, hitting peak form to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 2014.

The Vatreni will be looking back on their stunning 3-0 win over the side from the 2018 FIFA World Cup group stages for inspiration. However, things have changed since then, with the South American giants looking really sharp and fluid right now, especially with Messi firing on all cylinders.

Argentina and Croatia meet at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday, December 13.

