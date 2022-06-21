"I am told that Harry Kane is doing some background work here" - Graeme Bailey says Tottenham are trying to sign 27-year-old Chelsea linked superstar

Graeme Bailey has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign England international Raheem Sterling, who has also been linked with a move to Chelsea.

As reported by Sky Sports on June 20, Chelsea are determined to sign the former Liverpool forward this summer.

However, the aforementioned report also claimed that Manchester City's valuation of £60 million for a player who has just one year left in his deal could act as a sticking point in the deal.

Graeme Bailey has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in Sterling's signature.

Bailey insisted that Spurs attacker Harry Kane is trying his best to convince his compatriot to make a move to north London.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Melissa Reddy provides the latest on Chelsea's pursuit of Raheem Sterling 🗣️ "His decision is based on football guarantees. He feels this is the most important phase of his career"Melissa Reddy provides the latest on Chelsea's pursuit of Raheem Sterling 🗣️ "His decision is based on football guarantees. He feels this is the most important phase of his career" Melissa Reddy provides the latest on Chelsea's pursuit of Raheem Sterling 📝 https://t.co/dCfMTzI7Er

He told the Talking Transfers Podcast, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“They’re not alone, Tottenham are in this as well. I am told that Harry Kane is doing some background work here, he might be trying to persuade his England teammate, they play well together these two, so let’s not rule it out."

Bailey has also claimed that Spurs are to be taken seriously as they also have Champions League football to offer just like Chelsea. He added:

"If he’s considering Chelsea why wouldn’t he consider Tottenham? I’d take Tottenham seriously, they can offer Champions League football, we know they want someone down that right side, so it’s really, really interesting."

Tottenham or Chelsea - which will be the ideal destination for Manchester City forward?

Raheem Sterling made his big move to Manchester City from Liverpool back in the summer of 2015 and has been worth every penny for the Cityzens.

Over the years at the Etihad, he has scored a total of 131 goals and provided 95 assists in 339 games for the Sky Blues.

The England international has won a total of ten trophies during his time at the Etihad, including four Premier League titles.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK No player in Premier League history has won more penalties than Raheem Sterling No player in Premier League history has won more penalties than Raheem Sterling 👀 https://t.co/OquOMHntqb

Still just 27 years of age, the forward still has plenty of football left at the highest level and would be a great addition to either Chelsea or Spurs.

Sterling shares a solid chemistry with Kane at international level and could make Spurs a lot stronger if he joins Antonio Conte's side.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel is also believed to be keen to improve his options up front and a proven and experienced attacker like Sterling could take the Blues to the next level.

