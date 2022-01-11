"I wouldn't want him to leave"- Ralf Rangnick confirms he turned down request from Manchester United man 

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has revealed his decision to reject Dean Henderson's request to leave the Red Devils during the ongoing transfer window.

The 24-year-old returned to the club in the summer of 2020 after his loan spell with Sheffield United. Henderson replaced David de Gea as the club's No. 1 goalkeeper midway through the 2021-22 campaign.

However, Henderson lost his place in the starting line-up to the Spaniard towards the end of last season due to a string of sub-par performances. He has made just two appearances for the Red Devils this season and is reportedly desperate to leave the club.

Ralf Rangnick rejected the England goalkeeper's request to part ways with United in January. Speaking after Manchester United's 1-0 victory over Aston Villa in the FA Cup on Monday, Rangnick said, as per talkSPORT:

"A couple of weeks ago, he asked me [if he could leave] but I told him I'd rather have him stay until the end of the season. We are very happy with our goalkeepers, but if it's up to me, I wouldn't want him to leave."

Dean Henderson was left out of United's squad for their clash with Aston Villa on Monday in the FA Cup due to illness.

Henderson rose to prominence during his two-year loan spell with Sheffield United. He helped the Blades gain promotion to the Premier League during the 2018-19 season and played a key role in the club avoiding relegation the following season.

He is widely considered to be one of the brightest prospects in English football. However, the 24-year-old's progress in recent years has been hampered due to a lack of regular playing time.

Manchester United could send Dean Henderson out on loan for the rest of the season

Manchester United v BSC Young Boys: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has arguably been the club's best player this season. The Spanish shot-stopper once again produced an incredible performance for the Red Devils against Aston Villa. He made a number of incredible saves to help Ralf Rangnick's side maintain their 1-0 lead over Steven Gerrard's side.

The former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper's current form combined with recurring injuries and illness has kept Dean Henderson out of Manchester United's starting line-up. The English shot-stopper is believed to be keen to leave Old Trafford and join a club where he will play regular football.

Henderson will be keen to fight for a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this season. Newcastle United are believed to be interested in signing the England international.

UnitedReds @UnitedRedscom

[TalkSport]



Should we part ways with Henderson? 🤔 Newcastle United are eyeing up a move for #MUFC goalkeeper Dean Henderson following reports the England international is desperate to leave Old Trafford.[TalkSport]Should we part ways with Henderson? 🤔 Newcastle United are eyeing up a move for #MUFC goalkeeper Dean Henderson following reports the England international is desperate to leave Old Trafford. [TalkSport] Should we part ways with Henderson? 🤔 https://t.co/YzTVnzpjrd

Also Read Article Continues below

The Magpies are eager to bolster their squad during the current transfer window to improve their chances of avoiding relegation from the Premier League this season. Reports suggest Manchester United could be open to sending Dean Henderson out on loan for the rest of the season.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar