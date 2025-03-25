"I told him, run" - Chelsea icon Claude Makelele opens up on Antonio Rudiger asking him advice before Real Madrid transfer

Chelsea legend Claude Makelele has revealed that he advised Antonio Rudiger to leave the Blues for Real Madrid in 2022. The retired midfielder opened up about his conversation with Rudiger when his contract expired at Stamford Bridge.

Rudiger spent five years in west London after joining the Blues from AS Roma in 2017. Over the course of his tenure, the German center-back developed into one of the best defenders in the league.

He won the FA Cup in his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge before lifting the Europa League trophy the following season. Rudiger then played an instrumental role in Chelsea's second Champions League triumph in 2021 under Thomas Tuchel.

His exploits for the club caught Madrid's attention, with Los Blancos signing him as a free agent in 2022. After his Chelsea contract expired, Rudiger fielded offers from multiple outfits, including Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), but he was persuaded by Makelele to join Madrid.

The former Blues midfielder said (via MARCA):

"Look at him now at Real Madrid. The first thing he did when he got the chance at Real Madrid was come to me and say: 'What do you think?' I told him, run, this is your chance.

"He had offers from Bayern, PSG... but I said: 'Do you want to win titles? You've already won some, you have everything, but do you really want to become a player at that level? Then go there, rub shoulders with the great players and you'll understand what it means. I'm happy for him."

Rudiger has won a Champions League and a LaLiga title following his move to the Bernabeu.

Chelsea plotting shock summer move for Real Madrid star - Reports

Chelsea are weighing up a potential move for Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior should he become available this summer, according to reports.

The Brazilian winger's current contract with the club is set to expire in 2027 and talks are ongoing over an extension. Vinicius' camp are negotiating to be on par with Kylian Mbappe in terms of wages and while negotiations are progressing, he has attracted interest from elsewhere.

According to TBR Football, the Saudi Pro League are willing to pay any sum to bring Vinicius to the Middle East. However, they will have to face competition from Chelsea, who are reportedly long-term admirers of the player.

The Blues believe a move to the Premier League would be an enticing prospect for Vinicius should he part ways with Madrid in the summer.

