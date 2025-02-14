“I told him I didn’t have time for that kind of garbage” - Ex-West Ham defender Julien Faubert shares his reaction to transfer call from Real Madrid

Julien Faubert has opened up about his shock move to Real Madrid from West Ham United in 2009. The retired full-back admitted he was Madrid's second-choice target that year.

Faubert joined West Ham United back in the summer of 2007. A year and a half into his time in the Premier League, the Frenchman completed a move to Real Madrid.

He joined on a six-month loan deal to the Spanish giants on the deadline day of the January transfer window in 2009. It certainly was an unexpected transfer as he had barely established his name in the Premier League before moving to Madrid.

The 41-year-old has now reflected on the transfer in an interview with MARCA. Faubert admitted that Los Blancos were keen to sign Antonio Valencia but since he joined Manchester United, decided to sign him from West Ham instead.

He said (via Sport Witness):

“They really wanted Antonio Valencia, but he signed with Manchester United, so I was the second option. I didn’t have time to respond to calls. I was on their way to play a game, and I thought, to leave me alone, but when I saw the interest, I felt very proud, because it is the biggest club in the world. On the way to Upton Park to play against Fulham.

“I received a call from a person from Real Madrid (Miguel Ángel Portugal) and said: ‘Hello, I work for Real Madrid, and we have to talk to you’. I told him that I didn’t have time for that kind of garbage.

"People say it was only six months, but who says no to Real Madrid. This causes him to fulfil a child as a child, all children want to play in such a team. It was surprising.”

However, Faubert's move to the Spanish capital didn't go all that well as he made just two appearances for the club.

Vinicius Junior comments on Real Madrid future after 3-2 win over Manchester City

Vinicius Junior has offered a positive update on his future at Madrid after their 3-2 win over Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League this week (February 11).

Los Blancos secured an emphatic comeback victory over the English champions. Carlo Ancelotti's side found themselves 2-1 down after 80 minutes of action but late goals from Brahim Diaz and Jude Bellingham made the difference for Madrid.

Vinicius has fielded interest from the Saudi Pro League as he enters the final two years of his contract, due to expire in 2027. Speaking to reporters after the game, the Brazilian opened up about his future and said:

"It’s very exciting to have conversations with Real Madrid about my renewal. I've a contract until 2027, but I’ve always said that I want to continue playing here after so much time and making history. I’ve received the affection of the fans, the president, the coaching staff, all the players. My wish is to be here longer, and God willing, in the next few days all the negotiations will be resolved to spend much more time here."

