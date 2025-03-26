"I told Leo and he was happy" - Sergio Aguero opens up on his decision to leave Manchester City and join Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Sergio Aguero has revealed that he left Manchester City to join Barcelona in 2021 as the Premier League giants told him that his contract would not be renewed. During a recent interview with the Manchester Evening News, the former Argentine forward said he wanted to play another season at the Etihad.

However, despite Aguero's desire to stay, the club refused to offer him an extension. City informed the former Argentine forward that they'll be going ahead with other options in the market before the 2021 summer transfer window. Aguero said (via Barca Universal):

"I had a contract until 2021, and Manchester City told me five or six months before that they weren't going to renew it. So I started looking for a club, and that's what happened. City was my home. I wanted maybe one more year, even if that meant being on the bench."

Aguero understood that the team decided to offload him because they were aiming for a rebuild. He added:

"But you have to understand that the club needed changes. It was their decision, and I think it was a good one because they needed a replacement. Maybe staying as a substitute wasn't the best option for me either."

While Sergio Aguero was looking for a new club, Barcelona emerged as a potential destination. La Blaugrana contacted his agent, but they were not able to match Aguero's pay at City. However, the former Argentine forward accepted the offer as he was keen to play alongside Lionel Messi. He said:

"My agent called me and said that Barca was interested but couldn't afford to match what City was paying me. I told him, 'I don't care'. When almost everything was agreed upon, I told Leo, and he was happy. But then eventually happened the way it did."

Sergio Aguero joined Barcelona in July 2021, and Lionel Messi left the side in August. In December 2021, the former Argentine forward retired from professional football due to a heart condition.

Barcelona initiate talks over contract extension for young star: Reports

According to SPORT, Barcelona sporting director Deco has initiated conversations with Pablo Torre's agent over an extension. Torre's contract with La Blaugrana will expire in the summer of 2026, and according to earlier reports, they were not considering offering the 21-year-old a new contract.

However, Torre has scored four goals and provided three assists this season in 12 appearances. The 21-year-old has featured for La Blaugrana for only 373 minutes, averaging a goal contribution every 53 minutes.

According to the report, Barcelona aim to offer him a one-year extension until 2027 and loan him to another LaLiga club next season. La Blaugrana believe that Pablo Torre has the potential to become a top star in the future. As a result, they are keen to take advantage of a loan deal.

