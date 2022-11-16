"I told them that there would be management" - Galtier on how he explained substitutions to PSG superstars Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe

PSG manager Christophe Galtier has opened up on how he explained the subject of substitutions to his superstar trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe. The tactician said that he communicated the idea to the three forwards before the season had kicked off.

Managing three of the biggest players in the world in the same team is certainly not an easy task for any manager. However, Galtier appears to be doing a good job with the way he has handled Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe this season, especially in terms of substitutions and rest.

During an interview with RMC Sport, the PSG boss explained that got things sorted by calling the three attackers together and discussing the subject with them during the team's pre-season tour in Japan last summer.

"In Japan, I brought together Leo, Ney' and Kylian," Christophe Galtier said during an interview with RMC Sport. "I approached this subject (to play all the matches), with a very particular calendar.

He added:

"They told me: 'When you want to take us out, that's when the opponent is letting go, and it becomes easier for us. That's when we are going to have a huge pleasure in adding another goal'.

It is needless to say that Messi, Neymar and Mbappe can decide the outcome of games single-handedly with their individual brilliance. Despite addressing the subject of substitution, Galtier said that he needs to keep the trio on the pitch to win games.

"I told them that there would be management at some point. ... But at some point, if you want to win, you cannot take out Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe," the PSG boss said.

Messi, Neymar and Mbappe have accounted for almost 50 goals this season across competitions.

Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe to power PSG to first Champions League title?

Lionel Messi struggled in his first season at PSG last campaign, and Neymar was far from his best too, leaving Kylian Mbappe as the only one from the fabled trio to do the bul of the heavy lifting This season, though, the three forwards have fired on all cylinders.

Messi has bagged 12 goals and 14 assists, Neymar has 15 goals and 12 assists, while Mbappe has bagged 19 goals and five assists across competitions. That includes 23 goal contributions between them in the Champions League.

Considering the trio's form, PSG have reason to believe they can go all the way in Europe for the first time this season. They will, however, hope that none of the superstar forwards pick up an injury at the FIFA World Cup starting this month.

