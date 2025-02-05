"I told him to stay calm" - Marc Cucurella shares advice he has given Chelsea teammate amid heavy criticism from fans

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella has backed teammate Robert Sanchez to bounce back from his recent struggles. The shot-stopper has recently faced criticism for his poor performances between the sticks for the Blues this season.

This led to head coach Enzo Maresca dropping the Spanish goalkeeper for Filip Jorgensen in the Blues' recent Premier League outing at home to West Ham United. Sanchez was an unused substitute in Chelsea's 2-1 home win at Stamford Bridge as they returned to winning ways in the league and moved up to fourth place.

Meanwhile, there were a lot of reactions from the game, especially regarding Maresca's decision to finally drop underperforming goalkeeper Sanchez. The Spaniard has been guilty of making a couple of costly errors this season, with the most recent being against Manchester City.

However, teammate Cucurella has offered support to his countryman and backed him to come back stronger. Speaking to AS about Maresca's decision to drop Sanchez against West Ham United, Cucurella said (via Metro):

"It’s difficult. I think it is also important for him to work and spend a little time out of the spotlight. All the players who have come here have had tough moments .

"The important thing is that he is well and that he continues working hard because surely the opportunity will come again and, when it does, he will be ready."

He added:

"I told him to stay calm, that it has happened to everyone. The most important thing is that he works hard and continues training even harder. You have to work hard to turn the situation around.

"I have known him since Brighton, we are great friends and he knows that I am there for him, whatever he needs. Today, the important thing is that the team has won, we have picked up three points and it does not matter if one or the other plays, the important thing is that the team wins."

Enzo Maresca speaks after finally dropping Chelsea star

Following his howler against Manchester City, many had expected Maresca to drop Sanchez from the starting XI against West Ham United. The Italian tactician didn't do otherwise, as he handed a rare start to Jorgensen during the London derby at Stamford Bridge on Monday, February 3.

It was Jorgensen's second official start in the Premier League for Chelsea since joining last summer from Villarreal. When asked after the 2-1 win against West Ham United why he chose to start Jorgensen over Sanchez, Maresca said (via Metro):

"In this moment, Robert needs rest and Filip was very good."

Sanchez has so far made a total of 21 Premier League appearances for the Blues this season. The Spaniard has, however, managed just four clean sheets while conceding 23 goals.

