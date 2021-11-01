'I told him straight it was not possible' - Thomas Tuchel reveals crucial talk with Chelsea star on future at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that there will always be a place for winger Callum Hudson-Odoi in the team despite the 20-year-old winger not getting enough game time earlier.

Thomas Tuchel has said Chelsea never had any plans to let Hudson-Odoi leave Stamford Bridge. The 48-year-old manager was honest with the English winger, suggesting he is not for sale as he is a vital member of the squad.

Speaking to the media ahead of Chelsea's Champions League game against Swedish side Malmo, Tuchel said:

"It wasn't like we wanted to have him out and now he stayed. We didn't let him leave. We built the squad and Callum was a piece of the puzzle. He thought it might be tough to get minutes and it might be easier at another club. But you can never be sure."

"I told him straight when he asked that it was not possible. We rely on him and we feel he can still make huge progress within this group and club. Was it always fair to play him as a right wing-back? No, maybe not. But he had to take it for the team and was always positive."

Thomas Tuchel is happy to see Hudson-Odoi's recent performances for Chelsea and hopes he shows the same level of consistency and hunger in the future. Tuchel added:

"To get a place in this team, it's all about performance and this is what Callum shows at the moment. It's important he shows consistancy, stays hungry, and keeps on going."

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side are leading the race for the Premier League title

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side are currently leading the race for the Premier League title this season. As things stand, the Blues are top of the standings, three points ahead of second-placed Liverpool.

Chelsea recorded a comfortable 3-0 win over Newcastle United thanks to a brace from full-back Reece James and a penalty from Jorginho. The win was significant for Thomas Tuchel's side as Liverpool and Manchester City both dropped points against Brighton and Crystal Palace respectively.

As far as the Champions League is concerned, Chelsea are currently second in Group H having picked up six points from their opening three games. A win against Malmo would see them have one foot in the knockout rounds.

