“I took advantage of it a lot” - Lionel Messi says he had to go against the desire of his kids to seal PSG exit 

Lionel Messi recently opened up about life in Paris during his two-year stint with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), which ended in the summer of this year.

Messi joined the Parisians as a free agent after leaving his boyhood club Barcelona in unceremonious circumstances. The Blaugrana couldn't renew Messi's contract due to their financial issues and La Liga's wage rules.

The Argentine forward had a terrible first season with PSG, scoring just six league goals and providing 15 assists in 26 Ligue 1 games. He then turned it up in the second season, registering 16 goals and as many assists in 32 league games, helping them clinch the title.

However, Lionel Messi's stint at PSG was laden with constant criticism, even from his own fans. He was even booed by the club's supporters after his poor performances in the UEFA Champions League and an unauthorised visit to Saudi Arabia after a loss.

He has, however, said that his kids loved life in Paris and didn't want to leave the city and the school. After winning his record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or on Monday (October 30), Lionel Messi said (via All About Argentina):

“I had to interrupt my stay in Paris for different reasons but I took advantage of it a lot. I was very happy here and my children loved the city. They wanted to continue in France, stay at school here and not leave their friends."

"From a sporting point of view, it didn't really go as I hoped but I have very good memories and there are many of them," he added.

Lionel Messi eventually left PSG in the summer and joined MLS side Inter Miami, bidding a potential farewell to European football as a player.

Lionel Messi wins 2023 Ballon d'Or, beating Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe

The Inter Miami star extended his lead in the Ballon d'Or awards over Cristiano Ronaldo to three by winning the award for a record eighth time on Monday. He finished above Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, who were second and third, respectively.

Lionel Messi had an excellent 2022-23 season where he captained Argentina to the FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar. He won the Golden Ball, scoring seven goals and providing three assists. He also helped PSG win the Ligue 1 title.

Haaland, meanwhile, scored 52 goals in 53 games across competitions last season, helping Manchester City win a historic treble. He won the Gerd Muller trophy, awarded to the best striker of the season.

Mbappe also won the Ligue 1 title with PSG last season but fell just short at the World Cup despite scoring a hat-trick in the final against Argentina. He won the Golden Boot at the Mundial with eight goals.