"I took him to Real Madrid when nobody believed" - Jose Mourinho heaps praise on Los Blancos veteran, calls him 'the beauty of football'

Former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho has heaped praise on veteran midfielder Luka Modric. Mourinho brought the Croat to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2012 from Tottenham Hotspur.

Since then, Modric has carved out a niche for himself as one of the game's best midfielders. In 12 years at the club, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner has contributed 39 goals and 86 assists in 531 games across competitions.

Despite being nearly 40, the Croat has made 43 appearances across competitions this term but has started only 23 times, bagging two goals and eight assists. Meanwhile, Mourinho, who managed Modric at Madrid for a season, has spoken highly of the player, describing him as a jewel in the making when he first signed him:

“Luka Modric? He is the beauty of football," said the Portuguese (as per Madrid Xtra). "He is my pride, because I took him to Real Madrid when nobody believed that he was a player for Real Madrid.”

Fast forward more than a decade, Modric continues to operate at a high level despite his reduced game time. The Croat has won numerous trophies at the club, including five UEFA Champions League and four La Liga titles, among a host of other domestic and continental honours.

How did Luka Modric fare in his lone season with Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid?

The then future Ballon d'Or winner enjoyed a decent season under then Los Blancos boss Jose Mourinho. Modric appeared 53 times across competitions - starting 36 times - and contributed four goals and six assists.

Most of those goal contributions - three goals and four assists - came in 33 outings in La Liga, where defending champions Madrid finished 15 points behind their arch-rivals Barcelona.

Los Blancos' only title that season came in the Supercopa Espana, where they beat Barca on away goals following a 4-4 draw on aggregate. Jose Mourinho's side, though, lost 4-2 on aggregate to the Blaugrana in the Copa del Rey semifinals.

In the UEFA Champions League, Madrid's quest for La Decima continued with a 4-3 aggregate defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the semifinals. Despite winning the second leg 2-0 at home, Mourinho's side couldn't find a third goal to win the tie on away goals and reach the final.