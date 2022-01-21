"I took the right decision" - Olivier Giroud opens up on snubbing interest from European giants in favor of Chelsea stay

Former Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud has opened up about a failed move to Juventus, stating he was right to stay at Stamford Bridge last season.

The Frenchman was reportedly approached by the Bianconeri during the winter transfer window last year. The Chelsea ace, however, did not budge and decided to remain at the club until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

The decision, of course, paid off as the west London side ended up winning the Champions League at the end of the season by beating Manchester City 1-0 in the final.

Juventus already had Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks, which would have certainly taken a toll on Giroud’s playing time. It was a calculated gamble at that point, and Giroud is glad that he had the presence of mind to take it.

Speaking to Corriere dello Sport (via Football Italia) ahead of his current team AC Milan’s clash with Juventus, the French striker said:

“I opted to stay because I wanted to play my cards. Given how the season ended, I took the right decision.”

Giroud was at Stamford Bridge for over three years and scored 39 goals. With Chelsea, he won the FA Cup (2018), the Champions League (2020-21), and the Europa League (2018-19). The former Arsenal striker moved to the San Siro in the summer of 2021.

Despite being in the twilight of his career, the 35-year-old forward has been in fine form for the Serie A outfit this season. So far, he has featured in 13 Serie A games for the Rossoneri, registering five goals and two assists.

Chelsea to face Liverpool in EFL Cup final

Having already crashed out of the Premier League title race, Thomas Tuchel’s men are doing their best to win at least one piece of silverware this season.

Courtesy of their dominant display over Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup semi-final, they will play their season’s first cup final in February.

Last night, they learned who they will be facing in that all-important EFL Cup fixture at the end of February. After securing a 2-0 win over Arsenal in the semi-final second leg, Liverpool have booked themselves a place in the final. With both teams desperate for success, the match at Wembley Stadium is guaranteed to be a hotly contested affair.

Liverpool and Chelsea have met twice in the Premier League this season, both ending in exciting stalemates.

