"I wasn't there for him towards the end and it wasn't nice" - Manchester United star claims he 'failed' ex-boss Erik ten Hag during his stint

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw believes he failed former boss Erik ten Hag during their time together at Old Trafford. The Dutch manager took charge of the Red Devils in the summer of 2022, and helped them win the EFL Cup and the FA Cup.

However, Ten Hag had an inauspicious start to the 2024-25 season, and Manchester United decided to let him go in October last year. Interestingly, Luka Shaw managed just 62 appearances under the Dutchman, registering one goal and eight assists.

Speaking to The Athletic, Shaw said that he felt terrible because he wasn't around for Ten Hag in the final weeks of his tenure.

"I felt a little that I failed Erik with all the injuries and everything. I wasn't there for him towards the end and it wasn't nice. Much of last season, I just felt like I disappointed many people in the club and on the team because I was constantly hurt," said Shaw.

He continued:

"Maybe that wasn't the case in reality, but in my head it was really difficult. I blamed myself a lot. It was really tough. I don't want to go too much into detail about it. I think last season is one you would rather forget. I've had injuries before, but last season it was another kind of injury. It was terrible."

He concluded:

"It started with the doctor and I've never had a medical injury in my life before, so I wasn't used to it. It was a completely different kind of rehabilitation and such. Things just kept happening."

Manchester United replaced Erik ten Hag with former Sporting manager Ruben Amorim in November last year. Ten Hag took charge of Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

How many games has Ruben Amorim won with Manchester United so far?

Ruben Amorim took charge of Manchester United with a fierce reputation, but things haven't been rosy for him so far at Old Trafford. The Portuguese head coach could only manage a 15th-placed finish last season, while also losing the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.

Amorim has registered 16 wins and 16 defeats from 42 games for the Red Devils so far. The Premier League giants, however, have already strengthened their attack by roping in Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo over the summer. A new No. 9 also remains on Manchester United's agenda, with recent reports suggesting RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko as an option.

