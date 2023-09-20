Charlotte FC star Brecht Dejaegere has claimed Lionel Messi has nothing nice to say about his time in France. The Argentine spent two seasons with PSG before moving to Inter Miami this summer.

Speaking to La Dernière Heure, Dejaegere said he talked to Messi on the pitch when his side faced Inter Miami in August. He noted that the Argentine was not happy with his time in France and used not-so-nice words to describe his experience.

He was quoted as saying:

"It had already been a huge source of pride to play against him in Ligue 1. I had a work of art made with a photo of Messi and me that I hung in my living room. I never thought I would be able to face him again, but I had the chance to do so with Charlotte FC in mid-August.

"I also have a better photo than the one taken in Ligue 1 so I'm going to have a new work of art made (smile). During the match, the game was stopped at one point for a player injury and I was next to him."

He added:

"I told him in Spanish: 'We're better here than in France, right?' He looked at me strangely then asked me if I had played in Ligue 1 before saying: 'France wasn't great'. And I can tell you that I translate it politely, he used other words (laughs). I think he didn't remember me but that's not a big deal. I will have the opportunity to meet him again this season."

Inter Miami faced Charlotte FC in the quarter-final of the Leagues Cup in August. Lionel Messi scored once in the 4-0 win for his side on their way to lifting the trophy.

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi did not want to join PSG

Lionel Messi said in a press conference that the move to PSG was not something he wanted. He added that he planned to stay at Barcelona but could not do it because of their financial issues.

He was quoted by USA Today as saying:

"When I went to Paris, it wasn't something I wanted. I didn't want to leave Barcelona. In some ways, it was one day to the next. I had to adapt to somewhere completely different from where I lived all my life. But that's totally different from my experience here."

Lionel Messi has been in top form and has not lost a game with Inter Miami while on the pitch. He also helped the MLS side achieve their first silverware by guiding them to a Leagues Cup triumph.