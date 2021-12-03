“I tried to convince him to stay” – Ralf Rangnick reveals conversation with Michael Carrick after taking over at Manchester United

Michael Carrick has left Manchester United after completing his term as caretaker manager. Ralf Rangnick, who was recently appointed to manage the Red Devils on an interim basis, has revealed he had a conversation with the former England midfielder.

The German revealed that he tried to persuade Carrick into staying put at Old Trafford, but the latter was already done with his assignment.

He explained:

"Michael, I got to know this two days ago. I met with Michael and Kieran, I had a long private conversation for more than an hour."

"I tried to convince him to stay, in the end, I had to accept that. I'm more than happy to work with the current coaching staff, I need their expertise."

Ralf Rangnick has signed a six-month contract with Manchester United that will see him manage the team until the end of the season. The 63-year-old is already looking forward to getting started at Old Trafford but could have a big task at hand in setting up his coaching team.

With Carrick having departed, Rangnick will need to reorganize the coaching department, which, according to him, will be tough due to Brexit. He explained:

"I will try to find two or three people that will join us in the coming weeks, but due to Brexit, it's not that easy."

Manchester United's managerial situation explained

Under Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United earned a vital 3-2 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League on Thursday night

The managerial role at Manchester United has been unstable over the last couple of weeks. The Red Devils recently dismissed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a run of unconvincing performances and results, with Michael Carrick taking over immediately as caretaker manager.

The Englishman enjoyed a decent run during his short spell in charge of the team. He recorded two victories and one draw in the three games he oversaw. That included a 2-0 victory over Villareal, a 1-1 draw with Chelsea and yesterday's 3-2 triumph over Arsenal.

Following Michael Carrick's departure, Manchester United will now have Ralf Rangnick in charge of the team in the coming weeks.

