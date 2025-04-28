"I tried to imitate what he did" - Barcelona star Pedri explains impact of his 'idol' Andres Iniesta on his career

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has opened up about the immense influence Andres Iniesta has had on his playing style and career trajectory. The 22-year-old midfielder, considered one of the best at his position in Europe, credits much of his development to studying the legendary former Barcelona playmaker.

Pedri has been a key player for Hansi Flick’s Barcelona this season. His creativity, playmaking, and intelligence on the ball have seen him earn comparisons with Iniesta.

Speaking to the media recently, Pedri reiterated that he used to watch a lot of Iniesta’s videos, who he deems his idol, but added that it is difficult to reach his level. He said (via Barca Universal):

"By watching a lot of matches on television and videos of Andres and Xavi, I think something sticks with you. You try to imitate them, you try to train in their style, but it is difficult to reach their level."

"So, you try to improve every day so that one day you might be able to do what they did. I used to watch a lot of videos of Iniesta, who was my idol, and I tried to imitate what he did, whether in dribbles or how he protected the ball."

"Sometimes you succeed in imitating him, and sometimes you find it difficult because it is not easy, but you keep trying in the best possible way."

Pedri is the only player in Europe’s top five leagues to have won possession over 200 times this season. In LaLiga this season, he tops the charts for the most possession won (227), most possession won in the midfield third (143), most accurate passes in the opposition half (1413), best dribble success rate (64.9% - 50+ att.), and the joint-most accurate through balls (13).

The Spaniard also scored Barca's opener in their 3-2 win over Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday.

“He is like a father to us’’ – Pedri on his relationship with Barcelona boss Hansi Flick

During the same media interaction, Pedri talked about his relationship with head coach Hansi Flick. The young midfielder said Flick plays more than the role of a coach, saying the German tactician is like a father to him and his teammates.

“Flick is like a father to us. He always tries to take care of us. He is there to support you if you do not play, and he always tries to help you. And besides being strict – which is something you can notice from the outside – the side you do not see is that he stands by you when you go through a bad period. He talks to you and asks how you are.”

Pedri has scored six goals and provided seven assists for Barcelona in 52 appearances across competitions.

