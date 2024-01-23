“I tried to be a sponge” - Leicester City star on how playing with Cristiano Ronaldo helped him in football and daily life

Leicester City winger Stephy Mavididi recalled his time at Juventus, where he shared time with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 25-year-old English winger is an Arsenal youth product, who was contracted to Juventus from 2018 to 2020. He made 32 appearances for the Juventus U-23 side and one for the senior team.

Mavididi's time in Turin coincided with that of Ronaldo, who joined Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018 and stayed for three years. While Mavdidi did not make a significant impact in Serie A, he got to learn a lot from Ronaldo.

The winger said in an interview with Sky (via Essentially Sports):

“Having him (Cristiano Ronaldo), there was really good. I tried to be a sponge and try and take loads of tips from him and try and add them not just to my game, but daily life.”

Ronaldo netted 101 goals in 134 games during his time in Italy. As for Mavdidi, he's a regular starter for Leicester City.

He has made 29 appearances for the Foxes this season, registering nine goals and four assists. His performances have aided Leicester to stay atop the Sky Bet Championship table with 66 points after 28 games.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a phenomenal year in 2023

After mutually terminating his contract with Manchester United in December, 2022, Ronaldo signed for Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr.

The 38-year-old had a phenomenal year in front of goal, netting 54 times in 59 games for club and country. That includes 44 strikes for his club in 50 games, while the rest came for Portugal - 10 goals in nine games in their successful UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

He finished as the highest-scorer in 2023. He last hit 50+ goals in 2017, when he netted 53 goals in 60 games (as per Sporting News), while representing Real Madrid.