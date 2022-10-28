"I was with the trolley with my child inside" - Arsenal loanee Pablo Mari reveals incident that lead to stabbing in Italy on Thursday

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has opened up on the stabbing incident that took place in a mall in Milan, Italy, on Thursday (October 27). He was hospitalized after the incident and is out of danger now.

A 46-year-old man stabbed six people, including Mari, after picking up a knife from the shelf of a store. He was then brought down by shoppers around him and later taken into police custody.

Unfortunately, one 30-year-old passed away due to the stabbing. Mari, who is on loan at Monza from Arsenal, was stabbed in the back but fortunately, his injuries weren't serious.

After the incident, Monza CEO Adriano Galliani and manager Raffaele Palladino visited the Spaniard at the hospital.

As revealed by Gazzetta Dello Sport, Mari told the duo (via Mirror):

"I was with the trolley with my child inside and I felt an excruciating pain in my back. Then that man stabbed another in the throat. I had suerte [luck]. I saw a person die in front of me."

Mari's partner Veronica was also with him during the shocking incident. After the incident, the defender's father also spoke to Cadena Cope radio station, saying:

"These have been very worrying hours for us. They started calling me at 8pm and my heart has skipped a beat. Veronica [Mari's partner] has not told us how it happened, but she has told us that she has seen a person die in front of her."

He added:

"She has reassured us confirming that they are fine and that everything has been a fright for them."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on Pablo Mari's stabbing

Mikel Arteta was asked about the incident after the Gunners' 2-0 loss against PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Europa League on October 27.

He said (via Arsenal.com):

"I just found out. I know that Edu has been in touch with his relatives, he’s in hospital and he seems to be OK. I will have a briefing now about the situation, what happened, we will be in touch with him and hopefully he’s OK."

Mari joined Arsenal from Flamengo in January 2020 but stayed at the Brazilian club on loan until the end of the season. He also spent the second half of the 2021-22 season on loan at Udinese.

Mari, 29, has made 22 senior appearances for the Gunners, scoring one goal.

