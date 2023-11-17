"I truly believe he deserves it" - Jose Enrique believes Chelsea star deserves a spot in England's Euro 2024 squad

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique reckons that Chelsea attacker Raheem Sterling deserves a spot in England's 2024 Euro squad.

Sterling is not a part of the England squad for their upcoming Euro qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia. He last played for the Three Lions in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and hasn't been called up since.

Sterling has rejuvenated his form for the Blues this season. Hence, Enrique reckons that the former Manchester City and Liverpool star deserves to be on the plane to Germany next year. He said on the Counter Attack show:

"In my opinion, we are seeing the best of Raheem again. I think he is performing at the level that we saw at Manchester City and Liverpool."

Enrique added:

"I truly believe he deserves it.....I've not seen too many people give Kyle Walker a runaround — but he was up there."

Raheem Sterling, 28, has scored five goals and has provided two assists in 14 games across competitions for Chelsea this season. He is an experienced campaigner at the international level as well, scoring 20 goals in 82 appearances for England so far.

Rio Ferdinand slammed Gareth Southgate for snubbing Chelsea's Raheem Sterling

Gareth Southgate's treatment of Raheem Sterling has been quite puzzling. Despite the attacker's bright spark of form for Chelsea, he hasn't been included in the national team's squad.

Rio Ferdinand has now shown his support to the 28-year-old. He pointed out that Sterling has more goal involvement than Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford combined this season on the FIVE YouTube channel (via GOAL):

"Free Sterling. Free my guy, Raheem Sterling. I don’t know what he’s done; I don’t know whose nose he has put out of joint. I don’t know what’s happened. For him not to be in the England squad is beyond me.

"There’s a lot of talent; don’t get me wrong. But if we’re talking form, he’s got more goals and assists, more goal contributions than Rashford and Grealish put together."

England are set to play Malta on Friday (November 17) and will face off against North Macedonia on November 20. The Three Lions lead Group C of Euro Qualifiers with 16 points from six matches.