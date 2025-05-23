"I trust to death" - Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez makes emphatic claim on Lionel Messi ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez is confident that Lionel Messi will play the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He said the Inter Miami superstar is their main man and always guides them on the pitch.

Fernandez added that he wants Messi to be in the squad to help them at the World Cup next year. He said (via All About Argentina's X handle):

"I trust to death that Leo is going to be at the World Cup. He is our flag, he has always shown us the way. I hope he'll be with us. There's no doubt about everything he has done throughout his career. As for me, I believe he will be there."

Earlier this year, Messi's Inter Miami teammate, Luis Suarez, spoke to El Pais and revealed that the Argentine icon was thinking about the World Cup. He said (via ESPN):

"No, we do talk [about it]. Jokingly, many times, but he [Messi] also has that desire to play in next year's World Cup. Obviously, after being away from the national team for a while, that desire is fading more on my side than on his, but we haven't talked about it [retirement] yet."

Lionel Messi won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina in 2022 and has continued playing with the national team. He won the Copa America for the second time in his career in 2024.

Lionel Messi not making final decision on 2026 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi spoke to Simplemente Futbol earlier this year and said he was not thinking of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He claimed that it was too early to be thinking about it, as there were a lot of matches to be played with Inter Miami.

He said (via OneFootball):

"The truth is that when you start thinking about it, it's a long time away but at the same time it's going to pass quickly, no? For me this year is going to be important, to be able to play with continuity, to feel good. Last year I joined up for preseason and started a couple of games, then had to miss a few games through injuries or not feeling 100%."

He added:

"This time preseason has been good, I've started well and I feel good. I think about it and wait and see, but I don't want to set that goal either. I'll take it day by day and see how I feel physically above all else, and be honest with myself too."

Lionel Messi has been a regular for Inter Miami this season, but Javier Mascherano is managing his minutes. The Argentine legend is also in talks to extend his deal at the club beyond this season.

