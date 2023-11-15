“I trust Xavi and this Barca team” - Barcelona legend backs club boss to 'turn the situation around' after poor recent performances

Legendary Barcelona centre-back Carles Puyol backs his former teammate and current boss Xavier Hernandez to turn around the club's fortunes after a few recent hiccups.

Having made an unbeaten start to the season, Xavi's side lost for the first time this season when they endured a 2-1 La Liga home setback to arch-rivals Real Madrid. Days later, they fell by the same scoreline at Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League after winning 1-0 at Real Sociedad in the league.

The defending La Liga champions bounced back from the Champions League defeat with a 2-1 home win over Alaves in the league. However, the unconvincing manner of the wins and the lack of a distinct style of play under Xavi haven't enthused fans.

However, Puyol - who spent his entire 15-year senior career (1999-2014) at Barca - reckons Xavi will steer the club through the tough phase. He said (as per Barca Universal):

“I trust Xavi and this Barca team. I have experienced many moments with Xavi. I am happy that he is here at the club. Barcelona are going through a difficult moment, but I know that Xavi will know how to manage it. He will know how to transmit confidence to the players, who have to turn the situation around."

The former Barcelona player added about the pressure of playing for Barcelona:

“We already know Barca. When they lose two games or don’t play well in two games, there is a lot of criticism. … The demands are huge. I trust the team and Xavi.”

“This season we have had difficult moments, with many injuries, and this always makes things difficult. I have confidence in the team, the evaluations have to be made at the end of the season."

Xavi's side are third in the La Liga standings, four behind surprise leaders Girona (34) after 13 games. Meanwhile, in the UEFA Champions League, the Blaugrana lead Porto on goal difference after four games.

What's next for Barcelona?

Barca manager Xavier Hernandez

Barcelona have had a solid - if not spectacular - start to the 2023-24 season despite their two recent setbacks across competitions. Following the ongoing international break, they return to La Liga action at Rayo Vallecano on November 25.

Three days later, they entertain Portuguese giants Porto at home in the UEFA Champions - a game that could decide who wins the group. Xavi's side then play Atletico Madrid and Girona at home in the league before closing their Champions League campaign at Antwerp.

Barca are looking to avoid a hat-trick of Champions League group-stage exits and also win back-to-back La Liga titles.