"I try to explain to my children that this isn't normal" - Ex-Portugal man says no one has managed to do what Cristiano Ronaldo has in his career

Former Portugal midfielder Tiago Mendes has heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming that no player has achieved anything like the Al-Nassr superstar. He is delighted to see the forward celebrating goals as if it were his first, even at the age of 40.

Ad

Speaking on SportyTV, Mendes said that Ronaldo is a 'superathlete' and a top goalscorer, and he tries to explain it to his kids when they watch the Portugal captain on television. The former Chelsea midfielder added that the Al-Nassr superstar still starts for the national team not because of his name and fame, but because he continues to deliver on the pitch. He said:

"It's so difficult to talk about Cristiano. He's a superathlete, he's a goalscorer. It's hard to describe in words what Cristiano Ronaldo means, because at 40 years old, he lives every game as if it were his first. His joy at scoring a goal, we're talking about over 900 goals, and he's still the same. He's not happy with scoring one, he wants to score the second, and this is at 40 years old."

Ad

Trending

"I know how much he takes care of himself, how much he still lives for football, and we know, despite all the stars, to this day no one has ever managed to do what he still does. He is still a starter for the national team, not because he is Cristiano Ronaldo, but because he scores goals and because he really is important. So, for me, whenever I see him playing for the national team,. I saw when I'm at home, it's incredible what we're seeing, and I try to explain to my children that this is not normal."

Ad

Tiago Mendes and Cristiano Ronaldo played 54 matches together for Portugal. They combined for just one goal, which came in a 7-0 win over North Korea in 2010.

Cristiano Ronaldo still dreams of winning the World Cup, says teammate

Cristiano Ronaldo still dreams of winning the FIFA World Cup, according to Joao Felix. The Al-Nassr star admitted that Portugal teammates are ready to do everything to help the national team captain win in 2026 and said (via GOAL):

Ad

“Yes, I think so and everything indicates that he will. He dreams of winning the World Cup, we will do everything we can to give him that prize. I think it is the only one he is missing.”

Portugal started their FIFA World Cup qualifiers earlier this month with wins over Armenia and Hungary.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More