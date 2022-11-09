"I would try and get someone like" - Arsenal told to sign Premier League midfielder in January

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has urged Arsenal to sign Youri Tielemans from Leicester City in January. Bent claimed that the midfielder would be available for merely £20 million in the winter transfer window.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been firing on all cylinders this season, securing 34 points from 14 matches to emerge as the Premier League leaders. The Gunners’ first-choice central midfielders, Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey, have so far been flawless, but Bent believes they could still use the versatile Leicester star Tielemans.

ODDSbible @ODDSbible Youri Tielemans is having a goal of the season competition with himself… Youri Tielemans is having a goal of the season competition with himself… https://t.co/6gxONAs7nE

Explaining why the north Londoners would be wise to sign Tielemans, Bent told talkSPORT (via HITC):

“I think it’s so important that Arsenal try and get another midfield player in January. Thomas Partey is the most important part of that Arsenal team. When he’s fit and firing like he is at the minute, Arsenal look like a completely different outfit. (Granit) Xhaka looks completely different, the back four look more comfortable. (There is a) belief of what’s in front of them.

“(But) I would try and get someone like Youri Tielemans. He’s 25 years old. You’ve seen the repertoire of goals he’s scored this season. Also, he’s on a free at the end of the season. Go to Leicester in January, (offer) £20million, you get him.”

Tielemans has arguably been the Foxes’ best player in the Premier League this season. The Belgium international has dictated the game’s tempo, created openings, and, most importantly, pitched in with three sensational goals in 14 appearances in the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

Tielemans, who joined the Foxes for a €45 million fee from Monaco in 2019, sees his contract expire in June 2023.

Mikel Arteta sheds light on Arsenal’s dressing room atmosphere after Brazil squad announcement

The Gunners have three top Brazilian players in their ranks: Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Gabriel Magalhaes. All three have been in good form for the north London outfit this season, but Brazil coach Tite could not make room for all three in his 26-man squad. Jesus and Martinelli have made the cut, while Magalhaes has been kept out.

Speaking to the press before Wednesday’s (November 9) Carabao Cup clash against Brighton & Hove Albion, Arteta revealed that while Jesus and Martinelli were delighted, Magalhaes was disappointed with the Brazil snub. The Spaniard said (via Football.London):

“They [Martinelli and Jesus] are delighted, I spoke to both of them today and they have big smiles on their faces. For Gabi Martinelli it’s his first one and I think it’s a huge achievement to be part of the national team.

“And for Gabi Magalhaes it’s a disappointment, but when you look at the squad that they have and the experience they have in that position, you have to understand that and it’s another challenge for him. He needs to be ready for the next one, he needs to improve and carry on with the good things that he’s been doing.”

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes