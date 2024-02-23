“I try to help him, he tries to help me” - Malo Gusto opens up on how 23-year-old Chelsea teammate is supporting him

Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto recently shared that he speaks a lot to club captain Reece James, who has been helping him and vice versa.

The Blues signed Gusto from Olympique Lyon for a reported fee of €35 million in January 2023. He stayed at the French side for six months on loan before joining the west London side last summer. Gusto was signed as a deputy for club captain Reece James but has featured predominantly this season due to the latter's injury issues.

The England international suffered a hamstring injury and made just nine appearances for Chelsea this season. He has undergone surgery and is expected to remain out for a couple more months at least.

Gusto has been a beneficiary of the same but said that there is healthy competition between them. In a recent interview with The Athletic, the Frenchman said that he speaks a lot with James, saying:

“Reece is a big player. One of the best players in this position. It’s not good for the team (that he is out injured) as Reece is the captain and it’s not good for everyone in the club. But me, I have to be ready and take every chance.

"We talk a lot. I try to help him, he tries to help me as well. It’s a good competition between him and me. We are not similar (as players), but when we are on the pitch we try to help the team, keeping a good mentality, to score and to assist. That’s what we have to do.”

Gusto has made 24 appearances across competitions for Chelsea this season and provided six assists.

Chelsea preparing to face Liverpool in Carabao Cup final

The Blues have had a terrible 2023-24 Premier League season under Mauricio Pochettino so far but have done brilliantly in cup competitions. They are set to face Liverpool at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, February 25.

Chelsea also faced Liverpool in the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup final in the 2021-22 season. Both games ended in a goalless draw at the end of extra time before the Reds won it in the penalty shootout. The Blues will, hence, look to exact their revenge on Sunday.

The two sides have already faced off twice in the Premier League this season. The first game ended in a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge before the Merseysiders won 4-1 at Anfield.

Liverpool have won the Carabao Cup a record nine times while Chelsea have won it five times.