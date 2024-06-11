"I try to be me and play my game" - Barcelona superstar plays down Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo comparisons 

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal has stated that he does not pay attention to comparisons with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The 16-year-old Spaniard added that he wants to focus on his game and keep his head down.

During a recent interview, Lamine stated that he does not worry about the comparisons made in the media. He remains focused on Spain's upcoming EURO 2024 campaign and added (via BarcaUniversal):

"I don't think about it much because they were also other times. Above all, I try to focus on the present, on the now, which is the European Championship, and focus on the games."

Yamal was also asked about the comparisons with Messi and Ronaldo, who established themselves as future stars in their teenage years. He said:

"I don't think about comparisons. I try to be me, play my game and get people to recognize me for being Lamine."

Lamine Yamal is just 16 years old but has already played 51 matches for Barcelona and is in Spain's squad for the EURO 2024. He made his debut for La Roja in September 2023 and has made seven appearances for the national team.

In comparison, Lionel Messi made it to 50 appearances for club and country after he turned 18, while Cristiano Ronaldo did it just before he turned 18.

Lamine Yamal is better than Lionel Messi, claims Barcelona star's youth coach

Lamine Yamal's youth coach, Inocente Diaz, stated that the youngster is better than Lionel Messi. He added that the teenager will win the Ballon d'Or soon and told SPORT in an interview:

"In six years, he will win the Ballon d'Or. He is even better than Messi. He possesses a unique blend of physical attributes reminiscent of both Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Achieving what he has at just 16 years old is extraordinary. This current Barcelona team is different from previous years, and Lamine stands out."

He added:

"Mbappé will have to fight against him. Lamine is better than Mbappé, the Frenchman has a lot of publicity because he will sign for Madrid but the future goes through Lamine Yamal."

SPORT reported last week that they had obtained Lionel Messi's WhatsApp text regarding Lamine Yamal. The Inter Miami star was reportedly full of praise for the Barcelona youngster and stated that the Spaniard makes football seem easy.