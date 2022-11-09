"I try to support Xavi, but he makes it so hard for me" - Barcelona fans lose their minds as 2 out-of-form stars start La Liga clash against Osasuna

Barcelona fans have reacted angrily to Xavi Hernandez's decision to start Sergio Busquets and Marcos Alonso in their encounter with Osasuna on 8 November.

The Blaugrana are top of the La Liga table with a two-point lead over Real Madrid after the latter's 3-2 defeat to Rayo Vallecano on 7 November.

Xavi's side have taken 34 points after their 13 games in La Liga which equals their joint-highest tally by this stage in the 2010/11 campaign.

However, Barca fans are less than impressed with Xavi's selection of Busquets and Alonso.

Busquets has come under fire from supporters following some disappointing performances this season.

He has made 15 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep 10 clean sheets.

Despite this, the Spaniard was criticized by fans amid Barcelona's Champions League exit at the group stages.

Meanwhile, Alonso arrived at the Nou Camp from Chelsea this past summer but has failed to impress during his time with the club.

The Spanish left-back has made 11 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal and helping Xavi's side keep six clean sheets.

Meanwhile, Marc Andre-ter Stegen is in goal with Alejandro Balde at right-back.

Andreas Christensen joins Alonso in the center of defense, with Jordi Alba at left-back.

Pedri and Frenkie de Jong are chosen alongside Busquets in midfield.

Ousmane Dembele and Ferran Torres will offer width from the flanks behind the irrepressible Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish striker has already bagged 18 goals in 18 appearances this season and will be gunning for more against an Osasuna side that has shipped 12 league goals.

Here are some reactions from dissatisfied Barcelona fans on Twitter over the inclusion of Busquets and Alonso in Xavi's starting XI:

Charles @ch4rles_77 @NealGardner_ What stresse me most about busquets playing is how slow we are in counter attacks or after we win the ball. With frenkie we immediately push forward super quick @NealGardner_ What stresse me most about busquets playing is how slow we are in counter attacks or after we win the ball. With frenkie we immediately push forward super quick

d @droqenbrot @NealGardner_ busquets aside why the fuck does alonso keep on starting at cb???? @NealGardner_ busquets aside why the fuck does alonso keep on starting at cb????

Messi Prop @lionelprop19 I don’t understand why Xavi plays Alonso over Garcia in Centre Back I don’t understand why Xavi plays Alonso over Garcia in Centre Back

Abdul @AbdulAL97 What has Gavi done to get dropped? Why does Busquets KEEP PLAYING!!!



I try to support Xavi, but he makes it so hard for me. Like bro, Busquets is leaving in 5 months, and he is not trying to phase him out what so ever! Like wtf man!!! What has Gavi done to get dropped? Why does Busquets KEEP PLAYING!!! I try to support Xavi, but he makes it so hard for me. Like bro, Busquets is leaving in 5 months, and he is not trying to phase him out what so ever! Like wtf man!!!

Barcelona veteran defender Alba wants to stay at the Nou Camp

Alba wants to stay at Barca

According to Spanish journalist Lluis Mascaro, Alba wants to continue playing for Barcelona beyond his current deal at the Nou Camp.

His current contract with Barca expires in 2024 and the Spanish left-back is keen to sit down and discuss any proposals over a new one.

Alba has fallen down the pecking order at the Nou Camp, with youngster Balde impressing in the role and Alonso arriving from Chelsea in the summer.

He has made just 11 appearances across competitions, with eight of those being as a starter.

The Spaniard has contributed two assists and has helped Barca keep seven clean sheets.

A potential new deal for Alba is complicated by the fact that he earns wages of £186,000-a-week, per Salary Sport.

Given the Blaugrana's financial problems, the Spaniard may need have to accept a significant wage cut to secure a new deal.

Alba has made 440 appearances for the Catalan giants, scoring 25 goals and providing 96 assists.

He has won the Champions League once and the La Liga title on five occasions during his time with the club.

