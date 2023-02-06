"I try to watch him and learn" - Enzo Fernandez makes incredible admission on Chelsea transfer target

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has named West Ham United captain Declan Rice as one of the players he is trying to learn from.

The Blues only recently broke the British transfer record on deadline day, as they secured the services of the highly rated midfielder from Benfica. The west London club ended up paying a transfer fee in the region of £106.8 million, making him the club's most-expensive signing.

Fernandez, 21, is widely regarded as one of Europe's finest prospects and is expected to add a lot of quality to Graham Potter's midfield.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has already made his debut for the Blues and did impressively during Chelsea's 0-0 draw at home to Fulham. He showed glimpses of what he can offer from midfield.

However, there is still a lot that the Argentine needs to learn as he is still relatively young as a player. He also did reveal recently that he is trying to watch some players in a bid to improve his game.

“I try to watch as much football and learn a little bit from everyone. I like Rice of England, I try to watch him and learn.”



One name the Chelsea new boy has revealed that he has been studying is West Ham United midfielder Rice. Fernandez said (as per Hammers News):

“I try to watch as much football as I can and learn a little bit from everyone. I like Rice of England, I try to watch him and learn.”

The West Ham United captain has previously been linked with a sensational return to Stamford Bridge in multiple transfer windows. He was at Chelsea's Cobham academy from the age of seven to 15.

The England international is widely considered one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League in recent seasons.

His performances over the years have attracted transfer interest from some top clubs such as Arsenal, Liverpool and also Chelsea, as seen in Sports Illustrated.

It's left to be seen as to whether or not the Blues will eventually succeed in signing Rice from the Hammers. Such could see him pair up with Fernandez in midfield at Stamford Bridge.

David Moyes revealed in a recent interview that it will take a huge fortune to secure the services of Rice from West Ham United.

The Hammers' captain continues to attract transfer interest from some of the Premier League's top sides. However, the Scottish tactician has made it clear that only a British transfer record fee could be considered by the club.

Speaking during a post-match press conference, the West Ham United manager said (as quoted by as reported by Football London):

"Undoubtedly Declan is going to be a top player. He'll be a British transfer record if he ever leaves Ham."

When asked if Rice's departure was inevitable, Moyes added:

"I hope it's not. I hope he sees his time here."

