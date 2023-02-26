"I turned down two contracts" - Chelsea and Tottenham target hints at exit from current club

Chelsea and Tottenham target David Raya has once again confirmed that he has rejected contract offers from Brentford. The Spaniard, valued at £40 million by the Bees, has just over a year left on his current deal.

Goalkeepers are set to be in demand this summer with Chelsea, Tottenham, and Manchester United looking to sign a replacement for their respective shotstoppers. Raya has been in good form for Brentford and has been linked with all three clubs.

Speaking to The Athletic, Raya confirmed that he has rejected two deals from the London side as he was not happy with the terms. He has not ruled out staying at Brentford but said:

"I turned down two contracts, one last year and one this January. They weren't the offers we were looking for. I can only say that. I want to focus on playing games and not think too much about my future. I have a contract here, so I'm willing to finish that, but you never know what's going to happen in the summer. Maybe the club wants to sell, maybe not. Maybe I want to stay. I want to focus on football and see what happens."

£40 million price tag set on Chelsea and Tottenham target

Brentford manager Thomas Frank spoke about David Raya earlier this season, confirming that he is aware of the Spaniard's current contract situation.

The German tactician admitted that the player might be sold in the summer, saying Raya had issued a clear signal after turning down multiple contract extension offers.

"I think if he turns it down twice then unfortunately that's a signal. We made two really good offers but that's fine, it's a free world. We can't force anyone. That said, David has been amazing for us, coming from Blackburn three-and-a-half years ago."

Frank also valued Raya at "at least £40m plus," saying he "is at least as good as" Kepa Arrizabalaga - who joined Chelsea after the Blues paid Athletic Bilbao a record fee (€80 million) for a goalkeeper.

"I hope he will stay forever but it looks like it could be difficult with the contract situation. He must be at least £40m plus. If he had three years it would be £70m. How much was Kepa? He is at least as good as him."

Chelsea and Tottenham believe that Raya has a lot to offer and could walk into their first team.

