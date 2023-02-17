“I understand your anger" - Barcelona manager Xavi sympathizes with star after furious reaction to substitution against Manchester United

Xavi Hernandez has sympathized with Barcelona winger Raphinha following his angry reaction after coming off against Manchester United on Thursday (February 16).

The Brazilian star was furious after being substituted by head coach Xavi in the 83rd minute of the encounter, with Ferran Torres taking his place.

Raphinha was one of the star players for the Catalan giants as they fought hard to secure a point against an impressive United side.

Brazilian🇧🇷 @sonofxettri against Manchester United



83 Mins⏱️

1 Goal

1 Assist

6 Shots ♂️



️ Getty Images Raphinhaagainst Manchester United83 Mins⏱️1 Goal1 Assist6 Shots ♂️️ Getty Images Raphinha🇧🇷 against Manchester United 83 Mins⏱️1 Goal ⚽️1 Assist 🅰️6 Shots ♂️📷️ Getty Images https://t.co/KdzLpvUgig

Both teams played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Camp Nou Stadium during the first leg of their knockout encounter.

Goals from Marcos Alonso, Marcus Rashford, an own-goal from Jules Kounde and a 76th-minute equalizer from Raphinha were enough to set up a thrilling first-half encounter.

Meanwhile, one of the goal scorers of the night, Raphinha, reacted angrily after coming off seven minutes after grabbing Barcelona's equalizer in the game.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



“Raphinha has apologized to me but he didn't have to. I see it as positive that everyone wants to play”. Xavi on Raphinha’s reaction: “I see and understand Raphinha's anger, I was also angry. I make the changes thinking abt the team and not to point fingers at anyone”“Raphinha has apologized to me but he didn't have to. I see it as positive that everyone wants to play”. Xavi on Raphinha’s reaction: “I see and understand Raphinha's anger, I was also angry. I make the changes thinking abt the team and not to point fingers at anyone” 🔵🔴 #FCB“Raphinha has apologized to me but he didn't have to. I see it as positive that everyone wants to play”. https://t.co/dvAC6XyROR

In a post-match interview, Xavi revealed that although his decision was for the good of the team, he understands the player's reaction. He said:

"I understand your anger. It was very good and it seemed perfect to me, I also got angry. Footballers can insult me if they want, really. The screwed up thing would be that he felt good about being replaced. I did it for the good of the team, I never made changes to point it out to anyone."

The Barca head coach went further to state that the Brazilian has apologized for his reaction after being substituted against Manchester United last night. He stated:

"He has apologized to me, but he doesn't have to. I always tell my players that they have to be ambitious and that he has been.”

Raphinha has so far scored a total of seven goals and registered a further nine assists for Barca this season in all competitions.

Barcelona head coach confirms injury to key player during draw with Manchester United

Barcelona were handed a huge injury blow as star midfielder Pedri, went down injured during the first half of the match against Manchester United. He ended up being substituted by Sergio Roberto in the 41st minute of the encounter, sparking fears over the severity of the injury.

Xavi has now come out to state the nature of the injury and also revealed that the player will be closely monitored by Barcelona. He said:

“He has noticed discomfort in the quadriceps. We will see how he is in the next few hours and what the tests say.

The injury comes as a huge blow to the Spanish giants as Pedri now looks set to miss their upcoming La Liga game against Cadiz. He could also be a doubt for the second leg against Manchester United.

Poll : 0 votes