"I understand all the fuss" - Luis Enrique names PSG man as his 2025 Ballon d'Or favorite, names 6 other players from his team that could win award

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Luis Enrique has shared his honest opinion on the 2025 Ballon d'Or race while naming star forward Ousmane Dembele as his pick. The award is set to take place on September 22nd, just over three months from now, and Dembele is one of the frontrunners.

The French giants were impeccable on all fronts in the 2024-25 season, claiming a first-ever UEFA Champions League title as part of their treble. They have carried that form into the FIFA Club World Cup this summer, dismantling Atletico Madrid in their first game.

Luis Enrique spoke with the media at his traditional press conference ahead of facing Botafogo in the second group game of the competition. He pointed out that the Ballon d'Or means little to him as he is not a believer in individual awards. He also revealed Dembele as his favourite but named Vitinha, Achraf Hakimi, Fabian Ruiz, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, and William Pacho as candidates.

Trending

He said (via RMC Sport);

"What our team conveys is much more important than a Ballon d'Or. I don't care about the Ballon d'Or. Individual awards don't matter to me. Sorry, but I said that my favourite at the moment is undoubtedly Ousmane Dembélé. I understand all the fuss surrounding the Ballon d'Or. I understand, it's normal, it's what sells. Everyone chooses their player. There are plenty of players, besides Ousmane, who could win it. Personally, my favourite is Ousmane. And Vitinha could win it too. Achraf Hakimi too, Fabian Ruiz and other players in the team like Marquinhos , Pacho, Nuno Mendes ..."

Ousmane Dembele enjoyed a record-breaking season, scoring 33 goals and providing 13 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions. The 28-year-old also featured for France as they finished in third place in the 2025 UEFA Nations League.

A number of other players are also considered as contenders for the prestigious award this year, including Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal. Dembele's contribution to a hugely successful season makes him a firm favourite but the months ahead will also be key.

Real Madrid legend names pick for 2025 Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos has backed Los Blancos star Kylian Mbappe to win the Ballon d'Or this year. The French star enjoyed a fine debut season in Spain on a personal level, winning the Pichichi.

Speaking at a press conference at the FIFA Club World Cup, Ramos pointed out that Mbappe would be a deserving recipient of the award. He went on to admit, however, that some standout players won more trophies for their teams than the Frenchman.

“I [will] always give it to Mbappé. It’s a decisive trophy, but you never know what the criteria are for the Ballon d’Or. He scores goals, won the Golden Boot, even though Madrid hasn’t won other titles that other teams have won. These are individual awards, not collective ones, but there are some very interesting players who have won leagues and cups.”

Kylian Mbappe ended the season with the European Golden Shoe for the first time in his career, scoring 31 LaLiga goals. He scored 43 goals for Los Blancos across all competitions and helped France finish third in the UEFA Nations League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More