"I understand him perfectly" - Robert Lewandowski on Barcelona boss Xavi's decision to leave in the summer

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has said that he knows how difficult it was for manager Xavi to announce his decision to leave at the end of the season.

The legendary Spaniard has been under fire for his team's underwhelming recent results. Following a 4-1 defeat to arch-rivals Real Madrid in the Supercopa Espana final in Riyadh last month, Barca lost 4-2 at Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal.

In their very next game, the Blaugrana sunk to a 5-3 home defeat to Villarreal, which all but derailed their hopes of defending their La Liga title. In the immediate aftermath of the defeat, Xavi announced his intention to leave, adding that the club need a different direction to get back on track.

Lewandowski, who won the La Liga title under Xavi in his first season in Spanish football in 2022-23, said that it's a difficult decision for the Spaniard, being a Barca man through and through.

"I understand what all of this means for Xavi," said the Pole (as per Barca Universal).

"He is from Barca. He was a player, and, now, he is a coach. From an emotional point of view it is very difficult, and I understand him perfectly, not only him, but also his family."

The Spaniard will now look to leave on a high, with the UEFA Champions League increasingly looking like Barca's only realistic hope of silverware this season.

How has Robert Lewandowski fared under Xavi at Barcelona?

Robert Lewandowski

Having arrived from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022, Robert Lewandowski enjoyed a splendid debut season in Spanish football with Barcelona.

The 35-year-old Polish striker bagged 33 goals and eight assists in 46 games across competitions. That includes 23 goals and seven assists in 34 games in La Liga, which Barca won for the first time in four years. He also bagged two goals and an assist in two games in their victorious Supercopa Espana campaign.

However, Lewandowski's struggles have coincided with Barcelona's this season, with the striker managing only 14 goals and six assists in 31 games across competitions. He has scored just twice in their last 10 league games.