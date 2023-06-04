"I don't understand the treatment" - Christophe Galtier reacts after PSG supporters whistle Lionel Messi in his last game for the club

Christopher Galtier has questioned the PSG fans for whistling Lionel Messi in his final Ligue1 match. The manager stated that he doesn't understand the treatment and called the Argentine the greatest player in history.

PSG have confirmed that Messi is leaving the club this summer following the expiry of his contract. He played his final match for the Parisians on Saturday along with Sergio Ramos, who is also leaving the club.

Speaking to the media after the match, Galtier took aim at the PSG fans and called them out for whistling after Messi missed a shot. He said:

“I don't understand the treatment towards Leo. He is a great professional, he is the greatest player in history. [... ] I find it surreal.”

This is not the first time that Galtier has called out the fans for whistling and booing Messi. He said earlier this season via 90MIN:

"I find it harsh. Leo is our creator, so he tries a lot and automatically has a lot of waste, but around Leo, you need to look at the function of the players. We can't expect everything from Leo and Kylian. Leo tried and succeeded in some things, mismatches or otherwise, but he also missed link-ups with his teammates."

He added:

"These whistles are unfair in my opinion because Messi gave a lot in the first part of the season. He's a passer and scorer in 2023. It's also up to the others to do more and bring more danger. When you’re in a difficult period, Leo is a decisive player capable of delivering the right ball or scoring with a stroke of genius. In 2023? He scored and was decisive as well. I never thought of depriving myself of him."

What next for Lionel Messi after PSG?

Lionel Messi has a busy summer ahead as he decides his next move. With a few offers on his table, the Argentine will be carefully plotting his next destination.

Barcelona are leading the race for Messi's signature right now, but are waiting for the green light from La Liga, as per SPORT. The Catalan side's manager Xavi and president Joan Laporta have openly spoken about having the Argentine back.

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal have also tabled an offer, which according to Marca is a whopping €500 million per season. Inter Miami is also in the thick of things, with SPORT claiming that the MLS side have offered Lionel Messi €50 million per season on a four-year contract.

