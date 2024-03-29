"I understand he wants to do that" - Jurgen Klopp on Xabi Alonso's decision to not leave Bayer Leverkusen amid Liverpool links

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has shared his thoughts on Xabi Alonso's decision to stay at Bayer Leverkusen for the 2024-25 season.

Alonso was heavily linked with a move away from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer after some stellar work at the club. He was appointed as the club's manager last season and he led them to the UEFA Europa League semi-finals.

This season, Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in 38 games across competitions. They sit 10 points above Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga standings at the top with just eight games to go. His performances saw him being linked with Bayern and Liverpool, with both clubs set to be without a manager in the summer.

However, Alonso confirmed on Saturday (March 29) that he will stay at Leverkusen for another season. Responding to the news, Klopp said (via ECHO):

"I can talk about being a young manager being at a club and being successful. I did pretty much the same (stayed) and never regretted it. Xabi is doing a great job there and it's possible they can keep the team together. It's not always like that. I understand he wants to do that."

Liverpool will now turn their attention to other targets, with the likes of Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim in contention (via Goal).

Xabi Alonso on his decision to stay at Bayer Leverkusen amidst Liverpool links

Xabi Alonso announced his decision to stay in a press conference on Saturday. He extended his gratitude to Bayer Leverkusen's board, the staff and the players and said that it's best for his future. He also said that he wants to develop the club further (via Fabrizio Romano):

"My job at Bayer is not over. I want to help the club, help the players to develop, the board is great… it’s all fantastic here. I’m still young coach but I think this is the best decision for my future. I took my time and I’m sure about that."

When asked about links to Liverpool and Bayern Munich, Alonso said:

“I’m not gonna comment about Liverpool or Bayern. These are big clubs and I’ve strong links with them but I’m in the place where I want to be.

“It’s not time to decide my future now, I want to develop at Bayer Leverkusen."

Xabi Alonso had also played for both clubs during his playing days, winning numerous trophies with each side. He spent five years with the Reds, making 210 appearances while for Bayern, he made 117 appearances in three years.