"I didn't understand a word" - Jurgen Klopp makes hilarious claim as Darwin Nunez and Pep Guardiola are involved in post-match feud

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp laughed off the spat between Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Darwin Nunez at the end of their meeting on Saturday, November 25. The German manager had to be the peacemaker as both men exchanged words in Spanish, before revealing that he understood nothing in his post-match media duties.

Manchester City and Liverpool met for the first time this season with the champions on a 23-game winning run at home. Before the international break, they drew away at Chelsea and were keen to return to winning ways at the Etihad Stadium.

Both sides played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in their encounter, causing them to slip one place down in the table. Following the final whistle, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp exchanged a handshake and friendly words, as is customary, before Darwin Nunez intervened.

The striker stepped up to Guardiola immediately after his pleasantries with Klopp and spoke some words to the Spanish manager. The Manchester City boss replied to the Uruguayan striker and had to be held back by Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders.

Klopp played his part in de-escalating the confrontation by pulling his striker away before returning to talk with his friend Guardiola. In his press conference, the German joked that he did not understand what was said by both men and put the clash down to their will to win.

He said (via Daily Mail):

"I love them both and so I tried to calm the situation down. I was absolutely not involved, surprisingly! I am not sure I am the right one to explain it without knowing 100 per cent what happened because I didn't understand a word.

"It was emotion. Pep wants to win, we want to win. Both didn't win so obviously nobody was really happy and these things can happen. It was nothing to do with this historical fierce rivalry between the clubs – I don't think Darwin knows anything about that."

Nunez started the game and took four shots before being replaced in the 85th minute by Harvey Elliott.

Pep Guardiola left disappointed after draw against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool

Pep Guardiola saw his Manchester City side drop points at home for the first time this year in a match they could have won. The Cityzens dominated proceedings for a long period, with Jeremy Doku, in particular, a livewire.

Erling Haaland scored his 50th Premier League goal in the 27th minute to give his side the lead before Trent Alexander-Arnold equalised in the 80th minute. Jurgen Klopp's side could have stolen the win late in the game, but Luis Diaz could not find the net.

Pep Guardiola's champions find themselves in second place, one point behind Arsenal and one ahead of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. They will now move to their respective European competitions.

Manchester City will host RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, November 28 while Liverpool will host LASK in Europa League on Thursday.