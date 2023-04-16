“I use that and it’s effective” - Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga named surprise player he has learnt from

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has named Rennes player Benjamin Andre as someone he has taken notes from to improve an aspect of his game. Camavinga claimed that he has learned from Andre's tackling style and has implemented it in his game.

Camavinga has turned out to be a versatile player for Los Blancos this season. Apart from the familiar midfield position, he has also often been deployed as a left-back. Hence, the youngster has had to evolve his game to cope.

Speaking about learning from Andre's tackling technique, Camavinga said (h/t Madrid Xtra):

"I was watching Benjamin André in Rennes. He tackled a lot with one knee on the ground, which allowed him to get up quickly, now I use that and it's effective."

Camavinga, 20, has made 47 appearances for Real Madrid this season across competitions, providing one assist. He has been excellent for Los Blancos in the left-back position in the absence of the injured Ferland Mendy.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was impressed with the performance against Cadiz

Real Madrid defeated Cadiz 2-0 in a La Liga away clash on April 15. Marco Asensio and Nacho Fernandez were on the scoresheet for the Madrid giants.

Given Los Blancos dropped points in their previous league clash against Villarreal, the win was a welcome result for Carlo Ancelotti's team. The Italian manager lauded the team's mentality, telling the media after the match (via Los Blancos' website):

“I'm pleased with the way the team played. It was a good performance at an important moment in the season. The players' attitude on the pitch was outstanding, despite it not being easy to prepare for.”

He added:

“These games create more doubts for me for Tuesday because a lot of players have played well. Tchouameni, Asensio, Ceballos, Karim as always. We have doubts but also the peace of mind of having a lot of options on the bench.”

Los Blancos will now make the trip to London to take on Chelsea in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on April 18 at Stamford Bridge. The Spanish side hold a 2-0 lead in the first leg.

Poll : 0 votes