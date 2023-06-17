“I’ve aged ten years in the space of seven months” – Paul Pogba opens up on challenges that made him ‘grow’ this past year

Paul Pogba opened up about his nightmarish second stint in Juventus since rejoining the club last summer, claiming it helped him grow.

The Frenchman left Manchester United last summer and joined the Old Lady. But he barely featured for the Italian side, having suffered multiple injuries.

He made only 10 appearances over the course of the 2022-23 season, providing one assist. Speaking about his recent struggles, the 30-year-old said (via Get French Football News):

"It’s made me grow a lot. These last few months have made me grow a lot, they’ve made me understand a lot of things about life. I’ve aged ten years in the space of seven months [laughs]! And as I’ve said, that can only be good for me, because I’m looking at things positively."

He added:

"I’m a believer so I see these things as stages and tests. They’re tests that have helped me grow, where I’ve matured and learnt a lot of things on life. I’ve learnt what the important things are. So I’ve been taking it positively and that’s been a boost for me. Honestly, now, it’s all behind me. It’s really shaped me.”

When he has been available, Paul Pogba has shown he still has a touch of class. The Frenchman was considered one of the best players in the world at one point in time. However, fitness issues have taken his career to a crossroads.

Paul Pogba lauded Manchester United and Juventus fans for their support

During his time at Manchester United, Paul Pogba was often criticized for his performances. Many believed the Frenchman was unfairly treated by fans and pundits. The midfielder, though, has nothing but appreciation for the fans.

Speaking about the support he has received over his career, Pogba hailed United and Juventus fans. He explained how the love from both sets of fans helped him during his career.

In a recent interview, he said (via Manchester Evening News):

"And really the love from the fans, the love from the club that I get, I didn't get that in Manchester. I was quite surprised when I came back to England, already with the transfer I was given a label. It was quite sad."

He added:

"But it's two clubs that I really love, that made me grow and I can only say thank you to these two clubs. Maybe I could have gone to other clubs, but it was my heart that chose those clubs and I often follow my heart."

In his heydey, Paul Pogba was a world beater. Whether he can make a turnaround in his career and regain his form remains to be seen.

