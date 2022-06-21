"I've already made it clear to the board" - Chelsea ahead of Arsenal and Tottenham in race to sign 25-year-old star seeking exit: Reports 

Chelsea have joined London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Everton forward Richarlison this summer. As per MailOnline (via Metro), the Blues will look to sign the Brazilian after Romelu Lukaku's loan move to Inter Milan is confirmed.

Richarlison has been one of the mainstays in the Everton side since joining them from Watford in 2018. He's contributed 53 goals and 14 assists in 151 matches for the Toffees.

He was one of the biggest reasons why Frank Lampard's side managed to avoid relegation last season. He scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 30 Premier League matches. He is also versatile and can play as a centre-forward or on the left wing.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ 3 vs. Chelsea

◎ 2 vs. Liverpool

◎ 2 vs. Man City

◎ 2 vs. Arsenal

◎ 1 vs. Man Utd



Just Tottenham left to complete the set. Richarlison's strike against Chelsea was his 10th Premier League goal against the 'Big Six':◉ 3 vs. Chelsea◎ 2 vs. Liverpool◎ 2 vs. Man City◎ 2 vs. Arsenal◎ 1 vs. Man UtdJust Tottenham left to complete the set. Richarlison's strike against Chelsea was his 10th Premier League goal against the 'Big Six':◉ 3 vs. Chelsea◎ 2 vs. Liverpool◎ 2 vs. Man City◎ 2 vs. Arsenal◎ 1 vs. Man Utd Just Tottenham left to complete the set. 😀 https://t.co/3Te8fF0xno

Hence, it is no surprise that the three London clubs are chasing him. Richarlison himself indicated his desire to leave the club last month, saying:

"I’ve already made it clear to the board. I’ve already talked to Lampard too, with my agents and they know what I want. Let’s wait for June."

He added:

"Now I can’t talk, because when we talk about leaving a club I’m kind of like this, because of the history I have at Everton, the affection that the fans have for me. When we talk about leaving I’m a little speechless."

As per the aforementioned Metro report, the Brazilian could cost more than £51 million.

Richarlison would be a great signing for Chelsea, Arsenal or Tottenham

The Brazilian has been accused of play-acting at times on the pitch but there's no doubting his footballing ability. Richarlison is a great dribbler and a clinical finisher and is not afraid to take players on.

This could bode well for either Chelsea, Tottenham or Arsenal.

The Blues lacked finishing in their last campaign with the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech failing to convert chances. A good example of this is both of their league draws against Manchester United last season. Chelsea made a combined 45 attempts at goal but could only score one goal in each match.

KNOXPETE @KNOXTAINMENT :



Pulisic - 74 matches,19 goals..

Havertz - 56 games,12 goals.

Werner - 56 games, 10 goals.

Ziyech - 46 games, 6 goals.

Odoi - 72 games, 4 goals.



E get why Tuchel is chasing Sterling, Richarlison & Dembele The Premier League stats of Chelsea attackers will make you cryPulisic - 74 matches,19 goals..Havertz - 56 games,12 goals.Werner - 56 games, 10 goals.Ziyech - 46 games, 6 goals.Odoi - 72 games, 4 goals.E get why Tuchel is chasing Sterling, Richarlison & Dembele The Premier League stats of Chelsea attackers will make you cry 😭😭: Pulisic - 74 matches,19 goals..Havertz - 56 games,12 goals.Werner - 56 games, 10 goals.Ziyech - 46 games, 6 goals.Odoi - 72 games, 4 goals. E get why Tuchel is chasing Sterling, Richarlison & Dembele

The Gunners, meanwhile, had to deal with the poor form of their main strikers. Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah managed to score just nine Premier League goals between them for Arsenal last season.

Tottenham were perhaps the only side with a solid front three with Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min and Dejan Kulusevski. They are looking to add quality backup to their squad to compete on all fronts.

Hence, Richarlison would, no doubt, be a great addition to the squad of whichever team manages to sign him.

