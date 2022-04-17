"I've already sorted Cristiano a shirt" - 'Deadly serious' Piers Morgan urges Arsenal to sign Manchester United's Ronaldo 

Renowned Arsenal supporter Piers Morgan has urged his side to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United in the upcoming transfer window.

Morgan took to Twitter to suggest that the Gunners signing the Portuguese superstar would solve their striking options ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Piers Morgan posted a picture of himself along with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner holding an Arsenal shirt with number seven on the back from one of their interviews. The 57-year-old tweeted the following:

"Arsenal should sign Ronaldo this summer. I’m deadly serious. That would solve our striker problem and help me move on from Aubameyang. I’ve already sorted @Cristiano a shirt."

It is no secret that Mikel Arteta's side are in dire need of a new centre-forward. The Gunners allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join Barcelona in the January transfer window. As things stand, Arteta only has Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah as his recognized forwards in the squad.

However, it is worth mentioning that both the aforementioned forwards have less than six months remaining on their respective contracts. The Gunners are expected to lose both of their forwards on free transfers at the end of the current season.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has had a stellar season in front of goal at the rightful age of 37. The Portuguese skipper scored his second hat-trick of the season in a 3-2 win over Norwich City at Old Trafford.

However, according to a recent report, the soon to be announced Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has urged the Red Devils to offload Ronaldo in the summer transfer window. The forward currently has just one year remaining on his current contract and will turn 38 next season.

A move to Arsenal, however, is extremely unlikely to happen. Cristiano Ronaldo is not expected to join any other Premier League side due to his association with Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United will face Arsenal next weekend

Manchester United are set to travel to the Emirates Stadium to face the Gunners in the Premier League on 23 April. The tie is set to be crucial in the race for the Premier League top four.

Mikel Arteta's side are currently in a poor run of form in the league, having lost three consecutive games. This poor run has seen them drop down to sixth in the standings, behind the Red Devils. However, Arsenal are level on points with Manchester United and have a game in hand.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are fifth in the standings, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with six matches remaining.

