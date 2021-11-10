“I’ve always known he’s a top player" - Chelsea's Reece James heaps praise on Arsenal star

Chelsea star Reece James has praised Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe after his debut call-up to the England team set-up.

Smith Rowe has been in fine form this season and was justly rewarded with a call-up to the national team for the upcoming international matches. James, who himself has been on fire for Chelsea so far this campaign, praised the Arsenal midfielder's attitude. The Blues defender said:

“I’ve always known he’s a top player. He came to Chelsea when he was quite young actually. This season he’s showing how good he is and why he’s been selected. He’s what he’s like in games, you know. Everyone can see how well he’s been doing.”

James and Smith-Rowe are all part of a young England squad that is brimming with potential. After failing to win the Euro 2020, they will be keen to win the World Cup in Qatar next year.

Emile Smith Rowe has been on fire for Arsenal this season

Arsenal revamped their squad this summer with multiple big-money signings. Manager Mikel Arteta has gone for a youthful setup and it has yielded good results so far. After a terrible start to the new season, where Arsenal were missing most stars, the Gunners have managed to turn things around. They are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League outings.

One man who has been at the heart of that switch has been Emile Smith Rowe. The Arsenal midfielder has been a revelation as a number 10 and has outshone Martin Odegaard in the early days.

He has racked up five goals and two assists in 13 games this season. Smith Rowe has now been justifiably given a call-up to the Three Lions setup where he will take his place alongside club mates Aaron Ramsdale and Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal defender Ben White has also been in brilliant form of late. However, White was surprisingly left out in favor of Harry Maguire, who has been atrocious at the back in recent times to say the least.

Reece James is Chelsea's top goal scorer in the Premier League this season

Coming back to Chelsea, Reece James has been imperious for the Blues this season. He has racked up four goals and four assists in 12 games this season. James has been the leading goal-scorer for the Blues this season.

Chelsea on the whole have done well for themselves under Thomas Tuchel in the 2021-22 club season as well. They are at the summit of the Premier League standings and need just one point to qualify from their Champions League group.

Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Mateo Kovacic are also primed to return post the international break. Chelsea will be looking to solidify their position at the top and will be bolstered by the trio's recovery from injury.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra