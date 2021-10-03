“I’ve always wanted to be coached by him” - Joao Cancelo explains why he prefers Pep Guardiola to Jurgen Klopp

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will be going up against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool tonight at Anfield in one of the most anticipated clashes of the 2021-22 Premier League season. The Sky Blues will be optimistic about extending their red-hot momentum in the league, which started last weekend with a win over in-form European champions Chelsea.

Guardiola and Klopp established a prestigious rivalry that followed them from Germany's Bundesliga to England's Premier League. Tonight's clash, in particular, is a tempting one for both managers. City fans will be hoping to grab all three points to climb from sixth to second position in the league.

Guardiola would love nothing more than to upset the Merseyside crowd. Meanwhile, a win for the Reds will take them to the top of the Premier League rankings with 17 points.

Joao Cancelo of Manchester City explains why he prefers Pep Guardiola to Jurgen Klopp

Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League

Before the heated clash, both the coaches exchanged their admiration and respect towards each other. During the pre-match press conference, Klopp confessed that despite annoying his counterpart with mind games several times, he likes and respects him. Guardiola returned the compliments by admitting that competing with the German has helped him become a better manager.

Joao Cancelo has played every minute for Manchester City in their last two fixtures against Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. The defender spoke to the media before the final chapter of the difficult fixtures trilogy that concludes tonight with Liverpool. The Portuguese international hailed Guardiola as an overall better manager. He said:

"I personally like Pep Guardiola more [than Jurgen Klopp]. Not only because he's my coach, but for the football his teams play. I think wherever we go, Manchester City always show personality. We have a very defined style of play, and Liverpool as well. Personally, I like Pep more. Since I watched football, the best team I ever saw playing was Pep’s Barcelona. Since then, I've always wanted to be coached by him and I managed to make my dream come true." H/T ManCity.com

Since joining City from Juventus in 2019, Cancelo has never looked back. Within a short period, he had already won the Premier League title and two League Cups.

The 27-year-old has thrived under the Spanish boss and has become a better player overall. Guardiola has guided the player to adapt to three different roles, using him both as a left and right back and even as a right controlling midfielder at times.

Edited by Vishal Subramanian

