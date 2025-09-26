"I've always had to work harder than others" - On-loan Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund reveals why Cristiano Ronaldo is his role model

Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund has explained the reason for his choice of Cristiano Ronaldo as his role model in his career. The striker is on loan at Serie A giants Napoli, having completed a return to Italy in the summer transfer window.

Hojlund spoke with La Repubblica, sharing his honest view on his football career so far. He revealed that his adoration for Cristiano Ronaldo comes from understanding that he has to do much more than others to achieve success. He expressed a desire to continue to improve and get better in his career.

"In my career, I've never felt like the most talented player in the group, even though you have to be a top-notch striker to play for United or Napoli. But I've always had to work harder than others, and I'm aware of that. That's why Cristiano is my idol: he always wants to improve and works hard to become better", he said via GOAL.

Rasmus Hojlund spent two seasons at Manchester United, scoring 26 goals in 95 appearances across all competitions. He has found the net once in three games for Antonio Conte's Italian champions this season, having joined them on loan with a conditional obligation to buy him next summer.

Still only 22, Hojlund returned to familiar grounds after joining the Partenopei following a serious injury to Romelu Lukaku. He enjoyed a fine breakout season with Atalanta before moving to the Premier League, and has now found a home in Italy again after his sojourn in England.

Former Manchester United coach makes claim as Cristiano Ronaldo approaches landmark

Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen has pointed out that goalkeepers will hope to concede Cristiano Ronaldo's 1,000th goal. The Portuguese great is in pursuit of the landmark effort that will see him become the first man in football to officially score up to 1000 goals.

Meulensteen, a one-time assistant at Manchester United, predicted that goalkeepers will hope that Ronaldo scores his 1,000th goal against them. He told BetVictor (via GOAL) that the enormity of the event will be exciting for opposing goalkeepers, as well, as they would want to be in the history books.

“He will be remembered for 1,000 goals, but if it is done in a spectacular manner, if it would be done for Portugal, if you would have had a choice, then probably you would say, yeah, let's do it for Portugal. The world will be watching, telling you. Can you imagine being the goalkeeper? You want to let it in, don't you? Because you're going to be remembered as the goalkeeper that let Cristiano's 1,000th goal in.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently on 943 goals, and will hope to reach the 1,000-goal target before the end of his professional career. He signed a two-year deal with Saudi outfit Al-Nassr earlier this summer, indicating his readiness to keep going for a bit more.

