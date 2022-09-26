“I’ve big respect for him and I usually watch many YouTube videos about him” – Benjamin Sesko reveals admiration for Manchester City ace after rejecting Manchester United

Former Manchester United target Benjamin Sesko has admitted that he watches videos of Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland on YouTube.

Benjamin Sesko made headlines after impressing for Red Bull Salzburg last season. He scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in 37 matches across all competitions last term, attracting interest from several clubs.

Manchester United were among the clubs interested in signing the striker in the summer transfer window. Red Devils football director John Murtough even held a meeting with the player's agent, Elvis Basanovic, in an attempt to take him to Old Trafford.

However, Sesko decided against a move to Manchester United, choosing to join RB Leipzig instead. As per the agreement, he will join Salzburg's sister club at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has now expressed his admiration for Erling Haaland, who plies his trade for the Red Devils' rivals Manchester City. He went on to suggest that he tries to model his game on the Cityzens ace. He told TV2 [via The Manchester Evening News]:

"He [Haaland] is an amazing player, I've big respect for him and I usually watch many YouTube videos about him."

Sesko helped Slovenia beat Haaland's Norway when the two sides met in the UEFA Nations League at the weekend. The Manchester City ace opened the scoring for his side, but ended up losing the match, with the Salzburg striker grabbing the winner.

Sesko swapped shirts with Haaland after the match and had a brief chat with him. The Slovenian even lifted the lid on what the Cityzens centre-forward told him. He said:

"I'm very happy I received Haaland's jersey. I want [to] keep it for my jersey collection. He also said 'well played', I was very happy."

While Sesko is highly-rated in the football world, he feels it will be difficult for him to emulate Haaland. He concluded:

"It is very difficult. He is at the very, very highest level. Only a few per cent manage to be at that level".

It is worth noting that Haaland plied his trade for Sesko's current club Salzburg before moving to Borussia Dortmund in 2020. The teenager is now set to follow in the Manchester City star's footsteps by moving to Germany next year.

Manchester United face Haaland's Manchester City this weekend

Manchester United have not played a match in over a week due to the international break. However, the English giants are scheduled to return to action in the Premier League this weekend.

Erik ten Hag's side will face reigning champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (October 2). Keeping Haaland at bay will be one of their biggest challenges during the match.

