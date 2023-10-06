"I've been counting the years if I could ever play with him" - Chelsea superstar lavishes praise on 'idol' Lionel Messi

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has heaped praise on his Argentina teammate and idol Lionel Messi.

Fernandez, 22, arrived at Stamford Bridge in January from Benfica for £106.5 million. He has made 31 appearances across competitions, bagging a goal and two assists. That includes a goal in nine games this season for Mauricio Pochettino's new-look side.

Meanwhile, Messi, 36, is one of the best players in the game's history and is in a rich vein of form for club and country. Although the Inter Miami attacker is currently out injured, he has been on fire for the MLS side since arriving on a free transfer this summer.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has struck 11 times and assisted five in 12 games across competitions. Meanwhile, Messi has also been in good form for La Albiceleste, netting 23 times in his last 15 international outings. That includes seven goals and three assists in their victorious World Cup campaign in Qatar this year.

Fernandez, who made his Argentina debut in September 2022, has appeared 15 times for them, contributing three goals and two assists. The 22-year-old played all seven games - scoring and assisting once apiece - in La Albiceleste's World Cup campaign.

The Chelsea defender recently said that playing alongside his idol Messi has always been a dream for him (as per Albiceleste Talk):

"I always say that for me Messi is very special. He's always been my idol. I've been watching his games in Barcelona since I was a kid. I've been counting the years if I could play with him."

Expand Tweet

The duo is next set to be in action for Argentina next week in their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Paraguay (October 12) and Peru (October 17).

Lionel Messi nominated for MLB MVP and Newcomer of the Season awards

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has hit the ground running since arriving at MLS side Inter Miami on a free transfer this summer. Despite interest from other clubs, he moved to the US following a two-season stint at Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Ten of his 11 goals have come in the Herons' victorious Leagues Cup campaign. The other came on his MLS debut. Since then, he has had two assists in his next three games without scoring.

Nevertheless, the 36-year-old is one of the 30 nominees for the league's Landon Donovan MVP and Newcomer of the Season awards. Lionel Messi's former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets has also been nominated for the MVP award.

Expand Tweet

The winners of both awards will be determined following voting from journalists, club technical staff, and MLS players between October 10-23.