“I’ve been disappointed with him” – Jamie Carragher identifies what has been ‘lacking’ in Cristiano Ronaldo since Manchester United return

Former Premier League defender Jamie Carragher is of the view that Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has lacked leadership qualities this season.

Manchester United bounced back from their defeat to Everton with a 3-2 victory over Norwich City at the weekend, thanks to a hat-trick from Ronaldo. It is worth noting that the Red Devils' previous win against Tottenham Hotspur was also powered by a hat-trick from the 37-year-old.

B/R Football @brfootball Cristiano Ronaldo becomes only the sixth player to score back-to-back home hat tricks in the Premier League Cristiano Ronaldo becomes only the sixth player to score back-to-back home hat tricks in the Premier League 🎩 https://t.co/gpfG0x7kle

Ralf Rangnick's side will now be banking on Ronaldo to deliver the goods when they face Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday. Carragher, though, has criticized the Portugal international ahead of the Red Devils' trip to Merseyside.

The Liverpool legend recalled Ronaldo's tantrums against Everton and insisted that he has failed to be a figurehead for Manchester United. Carragher also claimed that the Portuguese could be a problem for the club's next manager. He said on LADbible [via The Express]:

"Where do you go right now if you're United and you've got a 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo? He's still got a year to go, a new manager is coming in and he's going to want to buy a centre-forward."

"I think Ronaldo, for how great a professional he is and how great a player he is, I think he could be a problem. I've been disappointed with him this season. Not with the goals, but it hasn't gone well for United, and I'd like him to be more of a leader. I'm not bothered if he gets the odd goal, his goal record is amazing, it's a legendary figure."

"I just think sometimes, I look back at the Everton game, he was throwing his arm up at players, kicking the ball out at times, we all get frustrated, but I'd love to see him be that guy who lifts the younger players a little bit. I just think that's been lacking."

It now remains to be seen if Ronaldo will respond to Carragher's claims by leading Manchester United to a win against the Englishman's former employers on Tuesday.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Manchester United this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo sealed a dramatic return to Old Trafford last summer. He joined the Red Devils from Serie A giants Juventus on a two-year deal at the start of the ongoing season.

The Portuguese has since been a key player for the Premier League giants. He has scored 21 goals and provided three assists from 35 appearances across all competitions for the side.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Cristiano Ronaldo is the first Man United No. 7 to score 20 goals across all competitions since Cristiano Ronaldo did it in 2008-09 🤯 Cristiano Ronaldo is the first Man United No. 7 to score 20 goals across all competitions since Cristiano Ronaldo did it in 2008-09 🤯🍷 https://t.co/lpgn4hu6qk

While Ronaldo has been the subject of lot of criticism for his performances for Manchester United this term, he has remained the team's top goalscorer. It is also worth noting that he is currently third on the Premier League goalscoring chart, behind Mohamed Salah (20) and Heung-min Son (17).

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer