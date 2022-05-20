"I've no doubt about that" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp makes major admission about Mohamed Salah's participation in clash with Wolves

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made a major admission over the availability of Mohamed Salah for the Reds' league clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on May 22.

The Reds are targeting an unprecedented quadruple and are still in the hunt for the Premier League title, having won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup. They trail league leaders Manchester City by just a point going into the final day of the season.

A huge final day of the season beckons with Jurgen Klopp's side hosting Wolves, while City head to Villa Park to face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa. Liverpool need a win and need City to drop points to win their second league title in three years.

Salah incurred an injury in the Reds' FA Cup final win over Chelsea on May 14, where he had to be substituted. The Egyptian star, who leads the goalscoring charts in the Premier League this season with 22 goals, missed the Reds' 2-1 come-from-behind win over Southampton midweek.

Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho have also been sidelined but look set to be involved in the last game. However, Klopp is not looking to take any risks with Salah ahead of a huge UEFA Champions League final on May 28 against Real Madrid in Paris.

The German manager told reporters (via Liverpool Echo) about Salah:

"Looks all good. What we do with them for the weekend, I have no idea. We actually understand 100% the goalscoring battle with Son Heung-Min, but there's no chance we take any risk. Mo doesn't want to take any risks, I've no doubt about that."

He continued:

"It looks good, and the boys have made steps, but we will see. My preferred solution is they would play at the weekend for rhythm reasons, or at least be on the bench so we could bring them on, but if not then we take it from there. I cannot say 100%."

Liverpool will want Mohamed Salah at his best for Champions League final clash with Real Madrid

Salah had to come off injured in the 2018 final.

Liverpool faced Real Madrid in the 2018 UEFA Champions League final, with Mohamed Salah in red-hot form.

He was touted by many as the key player to win it for the Reds. However, during the first half, the 29-year-old went down under a rough challenge from Sergio Ramos, clutching his shoulder.

He had to be substituted, and Klopp's side were eventually beaten 3-1. Salah has spoken ahead of this year's clash with Madrid, fuelling the flames, claiming that revenge would be on his mind.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Mo Salah can't wait for Liverpool's Champions League final rematch with Real Madrid!



#UCL Time for revengeMo Salah can't wait for Liverpool's Champions League final rematch with Real Madrid! Time for revenge 😤Mo Salah can't wait for Liverpool's Champions League final rematch with Real Madrid! 👊#UCL https://t.co/xDuBnVAS11

Hence, the Reds will want Salah in top condition for the final at the Stade de France, regardless of whether they win the Premier League or not. He has been in remarkable form this season, scoring 30 goals in 49 appearances and will go toe-to-toe with potential Ballon d'Or rival Karim Benzema in Paris.

