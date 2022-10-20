"I've had enough," "Most frustrating guy to watch" - Chelsea attacker gets ripped apart for his 'awful' display in 0-0 Brentford draw

Chelsea failed to score an all-important goal against Brighton to secure all three points on Wednesday, and the Stamford Bridge faithful were not pleased with the display. While none of their attackers were clinical enough to open the scoring at any point, much of their anger has gone to Kai Havertz.

Taking to Twitter, Chelsea fans slammed the forward for his sub-par performance against the Bees. Here is a selection of tweets from the Blues supporters:

Sean Quinn @quinner12344 Yea Havertz can't be fixed. I've tried man and I've been patient but I've had enough. Get rid while he still has some stocks left. Yea Havertz can't be fixed. I've tried man and I've been patient but I've had enough. Get rid while he still has some stocks left.

Conn @ConnCFC Auba in 5 minutes did more than Kau Havertz did in 80 minutes lmao Auba in 5 minutes did more than Kau Havertz did in 80 minutes lmao

EiF @EiFSoccer What a horrific performance from Kai Havertz. Lost, late to every ball, and just downright useless all night long.



It’s simply not good enough time and time again from Havertz. What a horrific performance from Kai Havertz. Lost, late to every ball, and just downright useless all night long.It’s simply not good enough time and time again from Havertz.

Adam Newson @AdamNewson Didn't think Kai Havertz would go off...largely because I (genuinely) forgot he was on the pitch Didn't think Kai Havertz would go off...largely because I (genuinely) forgot he was on the pitch

Ali @TheBeardedRauI Kai Havertz makes me sick tbf. Kai Havertz makes me sick tbf.

𝓛𝓮𝓮🍊 @IeeSZN Havertz is honestly horrible, i can’t believe i used to rate this guy Havertz is honestly horrible, i can’t believe i used to rate this guy

EiF @EiFSoccer That’s absolutely awful from Kai Havertz. If he stays on his feet, it’s a goal. Instead, he decides to dive and nothing is given. That’s absolutely awful from Kai Havertz. If he stays on his feet, it’s a goal. Instead, he decides to dive and nothing is given.

Janty @CFC_Janty Havertz has got to be the most frustrating player to watch man. Havertz has got to be the most frustrating player to watch man.

The German forward will hope he can improve on his performances as the Blues prepare to face Manchester United during the weekend. A better performance against a strong club like the Red Devils will go a long way in healing the rift between Havertz and his fans.

Chelsea stumbled against Brentford in 0-0 draw

Chelsea failed to capitalize on their position as the bookies' favorite today in their London derby clash against Brentford in the Premier League. The Blues enjoyed the lion’s share of possession, but however failed to convert that into goals on the night.

The Bees gave a good account of themselves in the first half and forced the world’s most expensive shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga into making a save early. The Spaniard had to be at full stretch to deny Ivan Toney’s header from a cross and was on his toes again to deny another header in the 9th minute.

The Blues survived the early Brentford pressure, which included a Bryan Mbuemo penalty shout and an injury to Connor Gallagher, to find their rhythm. However, poor finishing and an impressive save from David Raya saw the first half end 0-0.

Brentford started the second half with the intensity with which they started the first and came close to scoring again within five minutes of kick off. Mbuemo was given a fine opportunity to open the scoring, but the Frenchman headed his effort directly into the path of Kepa and the score remained level.

The visitors went on to find their stride again and dictate proceedings for the bulk of the game, picking up majority of the possession. This would, however, not be enough to secure all three points and the Bees were content to take a point at the final whistle.

While Chelsea sit in fourth place, they are not far ahead of Brighton, who currently sit just five points behind the Blues in ninth place.

