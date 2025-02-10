“I’ve expected more from him because I know he can deliver more” - Bacary Sagna says he’s disappointed with 24-year-old Chelsea star

Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna has stated that he expected more from Pedro Neto at Chelsea. He believes that the Portuguese star was an exciting player but has not managed to bring his level to Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Great Offshore Sportsbooks, Sagna said that players do need time to adjust to their new clubs. However, he wanted the see the winger do as much as he did at Wolverhampton Wanderers and get to another level soon. He said via Metro:

"I definitely expected a bit more from Neto because he was such an exciting player at Wolves. He’s gone from being the main man at Wolves to just another good player at Chelsea, and sometimes it can be hard for a player to make that adjustment.

"Don’t forget that Neto is also a young player that is still improving, and he’s being asked to perform for a club where the expectations are a lot higher. I think his performances have been quite good, but if you’re comparing his output to what he has produced season after season for Wolves then I think you can have a right to be disappointed with his numbers."

"He is a player that I really like. I like his personality, his ability with the ball and his work rate. I’ve expected more from him because I know he can deliver more, but there is still plenty of time for him to register more goals and assists before the season ends. Attacking players are always judged on their final output, he knows that."

Chelsea paid £54 million for Neto last summer and the winger has played 28 matches for the Blues in all competitions. He has managed just four goals and five assists in his 1500+ minutes since his move.

Bacary Sagna hits out at Chelsea loanee Joao Felix

Bacary Sagna has admitted that Joao Felix's body language was not ideal at Chelsea. He believes that the AC Milan loanee has quality but has frustrated every club on the pitch. He told Great Offshore Sportsbooks via Metro:

"With Joao Felix, his body language was not the best. He has amazing quality, but maybe people will be frustrated with how he looks on the pitch."

Joao Felix failed to make the most of his chances at Chelsea this season. He has played 40 matches for the club in his two spells and has scored just 11 goals.

