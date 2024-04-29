“I've got to get what's in him into some of the others” - Ange Postecoglou urges Tottenham players to emulate ‘outstanding’ star despite Arsenal loss

Arsenal beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 in their north London derby on Sunday, April 28, and Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou wants his players to play like Cristian Romero.

The Gunners shot to a 3-0 lead in the first half before Romero restored hope by pulling a goal back in the 64th minute. Captain Heung-min Son converted from the spot in the 87th minute to reduce the deficit to one goal, but Arsenal eventually prevailed to gather all three points.

Speaking after the game, Postecoglou voiced his praise for defender Romero. He said (via GOAL):

"He (Cristian Romero) was outstanding. He's a World Cup winner and I've just got to get some of what's in him into some of the others."

Tottenham's loss leaves them in fifth place with 60 points after 33 games. They are seven points behind Aston Villa, who have already played 35 games. As it stands, only four English teams will qualify for next year's Champions League.

As per Sky Sports, Villa (the only remaining English team in Europe) will not only need to win their remaining three games in the Europa League but also depend on German teams (Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund) to win less than two games or lose two matches (the latter paired with one draw) to open up a fifth spot.

As of April 29, Germany's coefficient points stand at 17.928 as compared to England's 17.375.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou reacts to Arsenal defeat

Spurs boss Postecoglou highlighted that the lack of attention to smaller details cost his team the game against Arsenal, who are challenging for the Premier League title this season.

Speaking after the game, Postecoglou said (via GOAL):

"It's disappointing. The outcome was disappointing. We wanted to win today for our supporters and for the club. We didn't do that and whatever I think about the performance it's still the outcome that sits on you. I thought our general football was good, was decent."

He added:

"We controlled the game for long periods for the most part but we know that. We know we're a team that can do that. It's about now over the course of time getting from where we are to where we want to get to. To do that we're still not absolutely laser-focused on the details, the small things that get you from where we are to become a team that contends."

Praising Arsenal, he concluded:

"Credit to Arsenal, they're there now. They're a team that does deal with the details well and we don't."

Arsenal are at the top of the Premier League table with 80 points after 35 games. Second-placed Manchester City have 79 points after 34 games.