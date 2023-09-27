“I’ve got to be honest” – Carragher claims ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool star is ‘best in the world’ in his position

Jamie Carragher has showered praise on Liverpool superstar Alisson Becker after his impressive performance against West Ham United on Sunday (24 September).

The Brazilian shot-stopper was on hand to save a header from Tomas Soucek in the starting minutes of the game. He had to dive low to his right to keep out the Czech Republic international's attempt to keep his team in the game.

Mohamed Salah put his team in front from the spot in the 16th minute before Jarrod Bowen ultimately beat Alisson with a header in the 42nd minute. The goalkeeper's early save was important to prevent the Reds conceding first once again this season.

They never fell behind against the Hammers and scored twice in the second half to secure all three points at Anfield. Recalling the former AS Roma star's save, Carragher said on An Echo of Glory podcast (h/t Rousing the Kop):

"I think he’s unbelievable, he produced an unbelievable save at the weekend from Jarrod Bowen. So, yeah we’ve got a top goalkeeper you’ve got to get past."

Alisson's £67 transfer from AS Roma in the summer of 2018 proved to be one of the most important transfers under Jurgen Klopp. Since then, the Reds have won every major trophy, with the Brazilian providing a strong foundation for Klopp to build his team on.

The 30-year-old has 104 clean sheets in 237 games for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp pleased with Liverpool development in West Ham win

Jurgen Klopp was happy that Liverpool didn't concede first in the 3-1 league win against West Ham United.

The Reds have conceded the first goal in four games across competitions this season but won all of them. This includes the 2-1 win against Newcastle United where they scored two late goals with a man down.

They also beat LASK 3-1 after coming back from a goal down in the UEFA Champions League opener last week. After the win against the Hammers, Klopp told the club's official website:

"That looks positive. Again, these boys are good footballers and when they have a great day they are extremely good. But when it doesn’t start as well – that’s why I liked the development into the game. This time we didn’t concede first but we conceded anyway. It feels the same, to be honest, not great."

Liverpool are currently second in the league table with 16 points from six games, only trailing Manchester City, who have had a perfect record this season. Their next assignment is an EFL Cup clash against Leicester City on Merseyside on Wednesday (27 September).